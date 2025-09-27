Here’s why there is a long queue outside Mackenzie’s Bakery on Skye

With a long queue of local and international customers outside Mackenzie’s Bakery at 8am in Portree on Skye, I knew what was inside must be something special.

But little did I know what a treat I had in store.

At that time of the morning, the only thing to be eaten was a breakfast roll and tomato sauce.

The queue was all the way out the door, and wound round inside, people wanted to bathe in the sweet bakery smell and escape the on-off September rain outside.

In the queue on Somerled Square were people from Minnesota, California, Italy, Dunvegan and many locals from Portree.

A queue at 8am at Mackenzie’s Bakery in Portree

A Californian man was entertaining the queue with his love of the rain, something Skye folks are well used to; they’d like a bit of Autumn Californian sun.

There was less than three minutes to wait for my order – a tattie scone roll and a coffee was £7.20.

The coffee, an oat milk latte, was perfect.

In an hour, I saw more people outside that shop than I had seen anywhere else on the island for the rest of the day.

And I was near some of the most visited beauty spots on the island.

So I visited Mackenzie’s Bakery on Somerled Square again just after lunchtime, and this time I picked up doughnuts for “testing”.

The shelves had been restocked, I imagine a number of times since the morning.

Return visit: This time, for doughnuts

I chose a box of six doughnuts for £16. They were otherwise priced at £3.50, and slightly cheaper for a sugared or glazed doughnut.

They were: a glazed doughnut, mango and passionfruit, mint chocolate, Biscoff, a strawberry cream, and a mountain called chocolate brownie doughnut.

The smell from both the mango and the strawberry doughnut was incredible.

These are not little snacks – these are doughnuts made for sharing.

Soft to bite into, but crispy where they need to be on the outside, they had a satisfying texture and taste.

The fillings were generous and the flavours well balanced – not overly sweet but full of punch.

The strawberry cream was like eating a strawberry milkshake in solid form – creamy, fruity and indulgent.

The mango and passionfruit had a zingy edge that brightened the whole box.

Six flavours, one verdict: Outstanding

The Biscoff doughnut had a rich caramel hit that would please any fan of the spread, while the mint chocolate one had the perfect amount of peppermint.

The brownie doughnut was a heavier option – thick, fudgy and chocolate-packed.

The glazed doughnut was perhaps the most “basic” of the bunch, but even it delivered a solid hit – sweet and light, with a perfect glaze-to-dough ratio.

There is much more to explore at Mackenzie’s Bakery.

The pies, pastries, cakes, tarts, bread, rolls, traybakes – and of course the shortbread – make it a proper Highland treasure.

Every item on the counter looked like it had been made with serious care, and from the length of the queues, I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so.

Whether you’re after something savoury, sweet, or just a morning coffee and roll to set you up for a day of work or pleasure, this spot in the heart of Skye delivers.

Mackenzie’s Bakery is open from 8am until 3.30pm on weekdays and closed Saturday and Sunday.

