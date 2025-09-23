Meet the Oban man who will become the voice of Lidl checkouts

Oban’s “friendly” tones will soon be heard in Lidl stores across Scotland – thanks to a man whose voice was picked from thousands to front the supermarket’s self-service tills.

Alan Macdonald, from the town, will become the first Scottish voice on Lidl’s checkout machines when his recordings go live on October 1.

His accent was chosen following a nationwide competition fronted by Hollywood actor Alan Cumming.

Mr Cumming sports a fine Scottish accent himself.

Lidl supermarket checkouts will have an Oban accent

More than 5,000 people submitted voice samples via WhatsApp, and more than 20,000 votes were cast to select the winner.

Mr Macdonald, 46, said: “They were looking for a predominantly Scottish accent obviously, but upbeat and friendly is the best way to do it.

“We’ve always been told the Oban accent is along those lines.

“You can hear a smile through the microphone – that’s something I learned on the radio.”

The former radio presenter, who lost his eyesight in 2009 due to medical complications, retrained in sound engineering and worked with Oban FM.

He recently recorded the final voice clips at a studio near Glasgow.

Lidl said it was looking for someone with a “bright and upbeat” tone – and Mr Macdonald’s calm, conversational delivery stood out.

Mr Cumming described his winning audition as “firm, but sort of cheeky at the same time”.

Hearing an Oban accent will be ‘odd times 10’

“I’m very proud to do it, very happy to do it, but it’ll be odd times 10,” he added.

There is a Lidl just a few hundred feet from his home, making the whole experience even more surreal.

“I love doing wee recordings like this,” he said. “

I’ve done things like this in the past for my local radio station, Oban FM, which sadly is no longer on the go.”

He added that using a genuine local voice – rather than a generic or AI-generated one – was important.

“You need to sound friendly, not authoritative, especially when telling someone they’ve not scanned something.

“You don’t want to sound bossy.”

