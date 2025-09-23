Meet the Oban man who will become the voice of Lidl checkouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Oban man who will become the voice of Lidl checkouts

Alan MacDonald will be the voice of the supermarket from October 1.

By Louise Glen
Alan MacDonald is the new voice of Lidl checkouts. Image: Lidl.

Oban’s “friendly” tones will soon be heard in Lidl stores across Scotland – thanks to a man whose voice was picked from thousands to front the supermarket’s self-service tills.

Alan Macdonald, from the town, will become the first Scottish voice on Lidl’s checkout machines when his recordings go live on October 1.

His accent was chosen following a nationwide competition fronted by Hollywood actor Alan Cumming.

Mr Cumming sports a fine Scottish accent himself.

Lidl supermarket checkouts will have an Oban accent

More than 5,000 people submitted voice samples via WhatsApp, and more than 20,000 votes were cast to select the winner.

Mr Macdonald, 46, said: “They were looking for a predominantly Scottish accent obviously, but upbeat and friendly is the best way to do it.

Alan MacDonald was a favourite on Oban FM. Image: Lidl.

“We’ve always been told the Oban accent is along those lines.

“You can hear a smile through the microphone – that’s something I learned on the radio.”

The former radio presenter, who lost his eyesight in 2009 due to medical complications, retrained in sound engineering and worked with Oban FM.

He recently recorded the final voice clips at a studio near Glasgow.

Lidl said it was looking for someone with a “bright and upbeat” tone – and Mr Macdonald’s calm, conversational delivery stood out.

Mr Cumming described his winning audition as “firm, but sort of cheeky at the same time”.

Hearing an Oban accent will be ‘odd times 10’

“I’m very proud to do it, very happy to do it, but it’ll be odd times 10,” he added.

There is a Lidl just a few hundred feet from his home, making the whole experience even more surreal.

From October 1 Alan MacDonald will be helping you with your shopping. Image: Lidl.

“I love doing wee recordings like this,” he said. “

I’ve done things like this in the past for my local radio station, Oban FM, which sadly is no longer on the go.”

He added that using a genuine local voice – rather than a generic or AI-generated one – was important.

“You need to sound friendly, not authoritative, especially when telling someone they’ve not scanned something.

“You don’t want to sound bossy.”

