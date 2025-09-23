New police pups Rocket and Elmo to begin training with north-east officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New police pups Rocket and Elmo to begin training with north-east officers

PC Steve Warden says its rare to have two puppies being trained up at the same time.

By Ross Hempseed

Two new police dogs are to begin their training in Aberdeen – and their incredible noses will be a huge boost to north-east policing.

Rocket, a 12-week-old Belgian Malinois, and Elmo, a 16-week-old German Shepherd have been recruited to become search dogs.

Once they have completed their 13-week training, they will be used for missing person searches and other general purposes.

For now though, they are living their best life under the watch of their handlers Sergeant Paul Wigley (Rocket) and PC Steve Warden (Elmo).

On a visit to the Nelson Street police station, it was clear the two puppies were still in their excitable phase.

Rocket showed a lot of interest in others around him, with Sergeant Wigley praising his confidence and natural ability.

Rocket with his handler.
Sergeant Wigley with Rocket, who is only 12 weeks old. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

At the moment, Sergeant Wigley handles Zeus, who was injured during a police incident back in February. 

He has recovered but like other police dogs is set to retire at eight years old, in December 2026.

And so Sergeant Wigley is keen to start training Rocket as soon as possible.

Rocket.
Elmo is ready for training. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He said: “The good thing about getting the dogs at this age is that they are a blank canvas and so we can imprint what we want onto them without them having any prior experience.

“Rocket has shown a lot of natural ability – and most of all we look for pups who are confident.”

Elmo and Rocket join the north-east police force

Joining Rocket on his police dog journey is Elmo, who PC Warden says is NOT named after the Sesame Street character.

Elmo joined the police force during the Tall Ships event and has come on massively since he was a pup.

PC Warden said: “We want the dogs to be confident in themselves and show interest in what we do.

“Then the training comes later.

Rocket gets a cuddle from PC Steve Warden.
Rocket with PC Steve Warden. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“If you have too much control at the start of the pup’s journey then they become too reliant on their handler.

“It has to be fun for the dogs.

“They need to enjoy what they do because it helps with the bond between dog and officer.”

Officers are always looking to train the dogs in new environments.

Elmo has been working at Aberdeen Airport, where he was recently to be found checking out the luggage on the carousels.

Elmo with a couple of Elmo toys - though his handler says he isn't named after the Sesame Street character.
Elmo the 16-week-old German Shepard. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

PC Warden says dogs are “pivotal” to the work they do because their noses cannot be replaced.

“We would be very restricted in the work that we could do without the dogs,” he said.

“Their noses are phenomenal.”

Conversation