New police pups Rocket and Elmo to begin training with north-east officers

Two new police dogs are to begin their training in Aberdeen – and their incredible noses will be a huge boost to north-east policing.

Rocket, a 12-week-old Belgian Malinois, and Elmo, a 16-week-old German Shepherd have been recruited to become search dogs.

Once they have completed their 13-week training, they will be used for missing person searches and other general purposes.

For now though, they are living their best life under the watch of their handlers Sergeant Paul Wigley (Rocket) and PC Steve Warden (Elmo).

On a visit to the Nelson Street police station, it was clear the two puppies were still in their excitable phase.

Rocket showed a lot of interest in others around him, with Sergeant Wigley praising his confidence and natural ability.

At the moment, Sergeant Wigley handles Zeus, who was injured during a police incident back in February.

He has recovered but like other police dogs is set to retire at eight years old, in December 2026.

And so Sergeant Wigley is keen to start training Rocket as soon as possible.

He said: “The good thing about getting the dogs at this age is that they are a blank canvas and so we can imprint what we want onto them without them having any prior experience.

“Rocket has shown a lot of natural ability – and most of all we look for pups who are confident.”

Elmo and Rocket join the north-east police force

Joining Rocket on his police dog journey is Elmo, who PC Warden says is NOT named after the Sesame Street character.

Elmo joined the police force during the Tall Ships event and has come on massively since he was a pup.

PC Warden said: “We want the dogs to be confident in themselves and show interest in what we do.

“Then the training comes later.

“If you have too much control at the start of the pup’s journey then they become too reliant on their handler.

“It has to be fun for the dogs.

“They need to enjoy what they do because it helps with the bond between dog and officer.”

Officers are always looking to train the dogs in new environments.

Elmo has been working at Aberdeen Airport, where he was recently to be found checking out the luggage on the carousels.

PC Warden says dogs are “pivotal” to the work they do because their noses cannot be replaced.

“We would be very restricted in the work that we could do without the dogs,” he said.

“Their noses are phenomenal.”