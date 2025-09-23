Five streets closed in Aberdeen as west end roadworks under way

Drivers in Aberdeen are facing disruption after five streets have been closed for roadworks.

The closures affect key routes across the city centre and are expected to cause delays for motorists until the works are complete.

Motorists can expect to face delays and diversions for around three weeks, with the roadworks taking up to 25 days to complete.

Roads that are affected include Argyll Place, Rosemount Place, Westfield Road, Beechgrove Terrace and Midstocket Road.

What will the roadworks in Rosemount and Midstocket involve?

The closures began last Sunday September 21 and are expected to be in place until mid-October.

Pictures taken today show the state of the roads as uneven patches cover them. Council workers will be ripping out existing road surfaces in order to lay new tarmac.

Access to Rosemount Place is currently blocked via the junction at the top of Argyll Place.

Road closure signs have also been installed between Westfield Road and Beechgrove Terrace, as well as Midstocket Road.

Most of the works are expected to be carried out within 20 days, with the exception of Westfield Road and Beechgrove Terrace, which are expected to last around 25 days.

However, road closure signs state that the works are due to be finished by Saturday October 11.

Businesses remain open as usual

Businesses remain open as usual, with alternative access being put in place.

However, First Bus has closed one of its bus stops due to the roadworks being carried out at the top of Midstocket Road.

This closure is also expected to stay in place until Saturday October 11.

A notice sharing the bus stop closure stated that the nearest stop for service 23 will be located at Holburn Junction, Fountainhall Road, Kingsgate, Harcourt Road and Camperdown Road.

The nearest bus stop for service 3 will be located at Westburn Road and Skene Square.

Further information on road closures in Aberdeen can be found here.