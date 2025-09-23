Five streets closed in Aberdeen as west end roadworks under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five streets closed in Aberdeen as west end roadworks under way

The closures are expected to be in place until mid-October.

By Shanay Taylor

Drivers in Aberdeen are facing disruption after five streets have been closed for roadworks.

The closures affect key routes across the city centre and are expected to cause delays for motorists until the works are complete.

Motorists can expect to face delays and diversions for around three weeks, with the roadworks taking up to 25 days to complete.

Roads that are affected include Argyll Place, Rosemount Place, Westfield Road, Beechgrove Terrace and Midstocket Road.

A digger in the background as important roadworks are being carried out.
The roadworks began last Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What will the roadworks in Rosemount and Midstocket involve?

The closures began last Sunday September 21 and are expected to be in place until mid-October.

Pictures taken today show the state of the roads as uneven patches cover them. Council workers will be ripping out existing road surfaces in order to lay new tarmac.

Parts of the road are very uneven as carriageway resurfacing is being carried out.
Parts of the road are uneven as new tarmac is to be laid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Access to Rosemount Place is currently blocked via the junction at the top of Argyll Place.

Road closure signs have also been installed between Westfield Road and Beechgrove Terrace, as well as Midstocket Road.

Workers pictured carrying out resurfacing works.
Workers are pictured as they carry out important roadworks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Most of the works are expected to be carried out within 20 days, with the exception of Westfield Road and Beechgrove Terrace, which are expected to last around 25 days.

However, road closure signs state that the works are due to be finished by Saturday October 11.

Road closure signs as essential resurfacing works is being carried out.
The junction at the top of Argyll Place, Rosemount Place, Westfield Road, Beechgrove Terrace and Midstocket Road is closed off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Businesses remain open as usual

Businesses remain open as usual, with alternative access being put in place.

Signs stating that businesses remain open as usual.
Signs stating that local businesses remain open as usual. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, First Bus has closed one of its bus stops due to the roadworks being carried out at the top of Midstocket Road.

This closure is also expected to stay in place until Saturday October 11.

First Bus announce closure of one of their bus stops.
Bus stop closed due to the roadworks at the top of Midstocket Road. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson.

A notice sharing the bus stop closure stated that the nearest stop for service 23 will be located at Holburn Junction, Fountainhall Road, Kingsgate, Harcourt Road and Camperdown Road.

The nearest bus stop for service 3 will be located at Westburn Road and Skene Square.

Further information on road closures in Aberdeen can be found here.

