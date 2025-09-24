EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email reveals new stadium is club’s only solution to Aberdeen supporters’ bus row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email reveals new stadium is club’s only solution to Aberdeen supporters’ bus row

It comes after home fans' buses were fined £100 after parking on Linksfield Road last Saturday.

Initial plans for the revamped Aberdeen beach - though talks over the stadium are at an impasse. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A new beachfront stadium is required to solve the issue, a new email has revealed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
By Graham Fleming

Aberdeen FC fans travelling from rural areas may have to wait for the club’s new beachfront stadium before they can park supporters’ buses near the ground, a leaked email has revealed.

Those travelling to watch the Dons from Aberdeenshire and beyond have previously been forced to park on Linksfield Road to attend home matches at Pittodrie.

However, that parking arrangement as been thrown into doubt after nine buses were handed parking tickets after Aberdeen’s loss to Motherwell on Saturday September 20.

Huntly Supporters Club president Alan Donald told us yesterday of his shock when he returned from that match to see a yellow slip ordering him to pay £100.

The street has been used since the 80s to park buses full of Dons supporters coming from the likes of Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Huntly and others.

The Huntly supporters group all posted up for a photograph in a grassy field.
The Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters group. Image: Supplied

But following a complaint made to police by residents, Linksfield Road has been painted with double yellows.

It has left rural supporters clubs “appalled” by the parking situation at Pittodrie stadium.

Despite this most recent issue, the issue of home supporters’ buses has been a recurring problem for fans.

Supporters clubs have been raising this issue with Aberdeen FC since as far back as 2023.

Now, we can reveal that club chiefs have told supporters they may be waiting a long time for any solution.

One leaked email reveals that the problem being fixed hinges on the construction of a new beachfront stadium.

Aberdeen supporters’ bus issue addressed in leaked email

The shock news was received following a complaint about accommodation of away fan buses over local ones.

Sent on October 12 2023, from a member of club staff, it outlines why the issue cannot be solved until a potential new stadium is built.

An excerpt reads: “The issue regarding supporters’ buses is of course frustrating for all.

“The reason why we have to prioritise away buses is simply because of safety, which includes local residents, businesses and match-goers – including away fans who we have a responsibility to when they visit Pittodrie.

“This is often reciprocal with other clubs who accommodate our buses at their grounds during away games.

An aerial view of Pittodrie Stadium.
The parking situation around Pittodrie Stadium has been criticised. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“As part of our safety certificate we (the club) are also responsible for ‘Zone X’ which is defined as ‘the last mile’ around the stadium.

“I’m sure you’ll agree that trying to police the external areas around the stadium would be a logistical challenge and certainly cost-prohibitive for the club.

“Unfortunately, there is nowhere to park for the 12 supporters’ buses that travel to home games.

“Alternative bus parking is available on Beach Boulevard. There are often spaces available, but it is a 15-minute walk to and from the stadium.”

The letter concludes: “What I can say positively is that discussions and plans for a new stadium have covered the need for additional parking and has included the requirements for supporters’ buses.”

Aberdeen FC were contacted, but we did not receive any response.

How long will fans be waiting for a new Aberdeen FC stadium?

So, how long will rural supporters clubs be waiting for a new Dons stadium?

At this time, a timeline is not clear for any move away from Pittodrie, despite years of discussions.

Talks between Aberdeen City Council and the football club broke down earlier this year over who should foot a multi-million-pound bill for detailed studies into a Pittodrie replacement.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently wrote about the issue. Image: SNS

Aberdeen FC chiefs have argued that the project is “more than a football stadium”.  They say it should be at least be partly funded as a community and leisure facility.

They have also argued that the new stadium could provide a £1 billion economic boost to the city.

Speaking back in August in The P&J, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said that the new development could be a “centrepiece” for the council’s beach masterplan, and vowed that the club will “pay its fair share” in any potential new stadium.

However concrete plans are yet to be formed, with actual construction expected to be years away.

