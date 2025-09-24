EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email reveals new stadium is club’s only solution to Aberdeen supporters’ bus row

Aberdeen FC fans travelling from rural areas may have to wait for the club’s new beachfront stadium before they can park supporters’ buses near the ground, a leaked email has revealed.

Those travelling to watch the Dons from Aberdeenshire and beyond have previously been forced to park on Linksfield Road to attend home matches at Pittodrie.

However, that parking arrangement as been thrown into doubt after nine buses were handed parking tickets after Aberdeen’s loss to Motherwell on Saturday September 20.

Huntly Supporters Club president Alan Donald told us yesterday of his shock when he returned from that match to see a yellow slip ordering him to pay £100.

The street has been used since the 80s to park buses full of Dons supporters coming from the likes of Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Huntly and others.

But following a complaint made to police by residents, Linksfield Road has been painted with double yellows.

It has left rural supporters clubs “appalled” by the parking situation at Pittodrie stadium.

Despite this most recent issue, the issue of home supporters’ buses has been a recurring problem for fans.

Supporters clubs have been raising this issue with Aberdeen FC since as far back as 2023.

Now, we can reveal that club chiefs have told supporters they may be waiting a long time for any solution.

One leaked email reveals that the problem being fixed hinges on the construction of a new beachfront stadium.

Aberdeen supporters’ bus issue addressed in leaked email

The shock news was received following a complaint about accommodation of away fan buses over local ones.

Sent on October 12 2023, from a member of club staff, it outlines why the issue cannot be solved until a potential new stadium is built.

An excerpt reads: “The issue regarding supporters’ buses is of course frustrating for all.

“The reason why we have to prioritise away buses is simply because of safety, which includes local residents, businesses and match-goers – including away fans who we have a responsibility to when they visit Pittodrie.

“This is often reciprocal with other clubs who accommodate our buses at their grounds during away games.

“As part of our safety certificate we (the club) are also responsible for ‘Zone X’ which is defined as ‘the last mile’ around the stadium.

“I’m sure you’ll agree that trying to police the external areas around the stadium would be a logistical challenge and certainly cost-prohibitive for the club.

“Unfortunately, there is nowhere to park for the 12 supporters’ buses that travel to home games.

“Alternative bus parking is available on Beach Boulevard. There are often spaces available, but it is a 15-minute walk to and from the stadium.”

The letter concludes: “What I can say positively is that discussions and plans for a new stadium have covered the need for additional parking and has included the requirements for supporters’ buses.”

Aberdeen FC were contacted, but we did not receive any response.

How long will fans be waiting for a new Aberdeen FC stadium?

So, how long will rural supporters clubs be waiting for a new Dons stadium?

At this time, a timeline is not clear for any move away from Pittodrie, despite years of discussions.

Talks between Aberdeen City Council and the football club broke down earlier this year over who should foot a multi-million-pound bill for detailed studies into a Pittodrie replacement.

Aberdeen FC chiefs have argued that the project is “more than a football stadium”. They say it should be at least be partly funded as a community and leisure facility.

They have also argued that the new stadium could provide a £1 billion economic boost to the city.

Speaking back in August in The P&J, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said that the new development could be a “centrepiece” for the council’s beach masterplan, and vowed that the club will “pay its fair share” in any potential new stadium.

However concrete plans are yet to be formed, with actual construction expected to be years away.

