Weekend court roll – a fundraising swindler and a remorseless rapist

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen man jailed for assaults on partner over infidelity claims

An Aberdeen man who assaulted his partner twice has been locked up for more than a year.

Ross Patchett was heard arguing with the woman on the evening of January 16 earlier this year by a member of the public.

When they investigated what was happening through a peephole of their property, they saw the 48-year-old kick the woman on the body and then wrap his hands around her neck.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Phillip Mann said custody was the only available option to him.

Colonsay farm manager spared jail after racist abuse of hotel worker

A farm manager on the Isle of Colonsay narrowly avoided jail after admitting a campaign of threats and racist abuse towards a hotel duty manager.

The court heard that the accused, 42-year-old Lee Mitchell, was a regular at the licensed bar of the Colonsay Hotel.

The complainer, originally from India, works there as a duty manager.

Tensions arose after a friend of the accused was barred from the premises, sparking a deterioration in relations.

Trio defrauded Aberdeenshire haulage firm out of £7,000 with fuel theft scheme

Three men have been ordered to repay £7,000 to an Aberdeenshire haulage firm after stealing fuel and selling it at bargain basement prices.

Two of the men, William Benson, 28, and Allan Jamieson, 32, were working for the firm W&W Mackie last year and were using Benson’s company fuel card to sell on the diesel to William Gillan, 48.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, all three men admitted the fraud, which the court heard amounted to £7,102.56.

The thefts were carried out over a 12-month period between March 2024 and March 2025 at the Drum of Wartle petrol station near Inverurie.

Former council hopeful admits embezzling £8,000 of Tain Gala raffle money

A former Highland council hopeful has admitted embezzling thousands of pounds from the Tain Gala Association.

Veronica Morrison, who once ran for the Tain and Easter Ross seat, pled guilty to taking more than £8,000 from the community organisation while working on a raffle ticket fundraiser.

The 57-year-old looked downcast as she entered the dock during an accelerated hearing at Tain Sheriff court to admit the charge.

In 2023, Morrison ran for the Conservative Party in the Highland Council by-election for the Tain and Easter Ross ward but was not elected.

Trio in court over £400,000 cocaine and cannabis haul

Three men have appeared in court in connection with a £400,000 drug seizure in Aberdeen.

Police swooped in Roslin Street at the weekend and cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £403,000 were discovered.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov, 39, Yoran Aleksandrov, 35, and Aleksander Cumraku, 23, all faced charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act during their private appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov and Yoran Aleksandrov – whose address was given in court as Aberdeen – were also charged under the Road Traffic Act and were released on bail.

Man sentenced for baseball bat brawl at Ellon Tesco

An Aberdeenshire man who started swinging a baseball bat in the car park of a supermarket has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Richard Kearney stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month, where he was found guilty of two charges relating to the brawl on November 1 2024.

The 36-year-old had followed another man into the car park of Ellon‘s Tesco due to an existing disagreement between the pair after seeing his vehicle on the dual carriageway.

The nature of their disagreement had never been explained.

Alness flooring boss caused two separate drug-driving crashes

An Alness flooring shop boss seriously injured two motorists in separate head-on crashes while he was driving under the influence of cocaine.

Kevin Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to both drug-driving offences, which occurred on August 31 and September 12 last year on the B817.

Sheriff Gary Aitken warned the 52-year-old businessman that he could be jailed but would definitely be disqualified from driving “for years” after hearing details of the very similar crashes.

Fiscal depute Miriam Clark told the court that Marshall was in his van in the late afternoon when he veered onto the opposite carriageway, colliding with a van.

Women fined for breach of the peace after accusing man of cheating in ‘friendly’ village

Two women who caused a scene in the “friendly” village of Crimond in a row over a man have been fined.

Emma Thompson and Samantha Montgomery were in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday where they each admitted to a single charge of acting in an aggressive manner after they entered a third woman’s house uninvited and began arguing.

The duo, both of Logie Drive in Crimond, had been told that a man inside the house cheated on Thompson’s cousin.

For their behaviour, Thompson and Montgomery were each fined £260.

Careless driver ignored passenger’s pleas to slow before flipping car

A driver ignored pleas to slow down, then lost control and flipped his car, leaving his passenger with serious spinal injuries.

Jamie Aird’s friends were afraid as he sped on a rural road near his Strathpeffer home, before his Peugeot “spun out” and “flipped” 360 degrees.

Following the crash, one of his passengers was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where they received surgery for a spinal injury.

Aird, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Man assaulted workers and smashed windows in Tain

A man assaulted and threatened workers before smashing the windows of a pub and a Christian bookshop in Tain.

Preston Vass targeted employees of the town’s Star Inn and Co-op shop, then assaulted a police officer at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, a court heard.

Vass, 19, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault, vandalism and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on August 11 this year.

The charges detail how, on that date, he assaulted and behaved in a threatening manner towards retail workers by throwing a packet of crisps or similar at a bar worker in The Star Inn on Market Street and shouting and swearing at her.

Inverness police officer to stand trial in Edinburgh accused of rapes and abuse

A police officer will now stand trial next year accused of raping two women.

Cameron Ross is alleged to have carried out the sex attacks in Stornoway in 2012 and 2014.

The 38-year-old faces a separate charge of engaging in abusive conduct with a third woman in Inverness between 2019 and 2022.

This features a number of accusations, including claims he was violent and brandished a knife at her.

Former Inverness footballer not guilty of chip shop attack

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Shaun Rooney was cleared today of assaulting a teenage girl in a chip shop.

The 29-year-old – who made 56 appearances for the Highland side between 2018 and 2020 was accused of attacking Sophia Bruce, 18, at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street on September 19 2024.

Court papers stated the Fleetwood Town defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It was claimed that Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the girl on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

American holidaymaker ‘looked wrong way’ causing A9 collision

An American driver caused a crash on the A9 when he “looked the wrong way” as he exited onto the carriageway.

Devin Marshall was holidaying in the Highlands when his careless driving caused a collision on the trunk road at Daviot, south of Inverness.

His solicitor told the court that his client – who is accustomed to driving on the other side of the road – had encroached on the carriageway as a result of his error, causing the crash.

Marshall, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on Thursday September 18.

Angry ex caught on camera ordered onto domestic abuse programme

An angry ex who was caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend has been ordered to complete a programme for domestic abusers.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz, of Daviot, as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend, as well as failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Aberdeen carer will lose job after drink-driving smash, court hears

An Aberdeen carer who crashed her car less than half-a-mile from her front door has been banned from the roads for 14 months.

Nadezhda Chokoeva was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where she admitted to a single charge of driving while almost five times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 43-year-old, who spoke only to confirm her name, now faces losing her job as a result of the conviction.

The court heard that the crash happened at around 5.15pm on Pitmedden Crescent in the city on Saturday August 30 this year.

Aberdeen car thief jailed after trashing car and racking up bus gate fines for owner

A thief who stole a car from outside an Aberdeen pub and then wrote it off added insult to injury by also landing his victim with bus gate fines, a court was told.

Jamie Howell, 41, stole the white Toyota Yaris from outside the Holburn Bar in Aberdeen last November before going on a two-day crime spree.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Howell had snuck in the back door of the pub shortly after the owner of the car had arrived for work on the morning of November 18 2024, and stole the car keys from her jacket.

The police were contacted and the car was traced the following day, thanks to the cat collar, which had been fitted with a tracking device.

Remorseless Moray sex attacker filled with self-pity, court told

A violent sex attacker who carried out a life-endangering assault on a woman after molesting her was jailed for nine years today.

Paul Gilbert, 44, subjected his victim to repeated verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including rapes.

A judge told Gilbert that his offending culminated in “a horrific attack” which happened after he sexually assaulted the woman.

Gilbert shouted at the woman at a house in Morayshire on February 18 2023, before pushing her, touching her breasts and putting a hand in her pants and molesting her.

