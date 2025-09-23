Officers seize thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco and cigarettes in Buckie and Elgin

Illegal tobacco and cigarettes worth around £4,000 has been seized by Trading Standards – thanks to Boo the sniffer dog.

Officers from Trading Standards raided several businesses Buckie and Elgin on September 18.

A specialist unit was deployed as part of the operation – led by the nose of drug detection dog Boo.

The German Wirehaired Pointer Lab helped officers recover about £4,000 worth of illegal tobacco and cigarettes.

Councillor Marc Macrae said: “The trade in illegal tobacco undermines responsible local businesses.

“It also puts unregulated and potentially unsafe products into the hands of the public.”

Chief Inspector Michael McKenzie, local area commander, added: “We were pleased to support Moray Council’s Trading Standards team during this operation.

“The supply of illegal tobacco is a concern for local communities and we will continue to work with partners to take action where offences are identified.”