‘Insufficient progress’ made at Elgin Academy as pupils, parents and teachers give verdict on the school

It was branded 'weak' in a number of areas by education chiefs in June 2024.

By Graham Fleming
An image displaying the front of Elgin Academy.
"Limited" progress has been made since the last inspection. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Progress at Elgin Academy has been branded “insufficient” after a recent inspection.

Areas of the school were branded ‘weak’ after an initial visit last year, and now Education Scotland says that “insufficient” progress has been made since.

Letters were sent out to parents, signed by inspection chief Susan McDade, after talking to both young people and staff to assess the status of the school.

The findings have now been published, and it has been revealed that there has been “limited progress” in improving learning conditions for pupils.

That’s after a previous visit in June 2024 revealed that the Moray secondary school failed to meet quality indicators for learning, teaching and assessment plus raising attainment and achievement.

However, there have been gains in both literacy and numeracy in younger pupils.

The letter reads: “There is still considerable variety in the quality of learning and teaching across different subject areas.

“Senior and middle leaders should now consider how best to share stronger practice more widely across the school.”

‘Still more to do’ after Elgin Academy inspection

 A follow-up inspection is set to take place 18 months from now.

The letter concluded: “The school has made insufficient progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Moray Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.”

Neil Johnson, the school’s headteacher, said: “I’m happy that inspectors have recognised the progress we’ve made so far. There are positive changes happening at Elgin Academy.

“We know there’s still more to do, and we’ll keep focusing on improving teaching.

Vivienne Cross
Vivienne Cross. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Vivienne Cross, Moray Council’s chief education officer added: “This report highlights the positive progress Elgin Academy has made, particularly in literacy, numeracy, and the expansion of course choices for pupils.

“We’re confident that the school will continue to build on these strengths, strengthen teaching, and further raise attainment.

“An action plan is already in place, and the work under way will help drive continued improvement across the school.”

What do pupils think?

As part of the follow-up visit, pupils were also surveyed as to what they thought about the school.

The questions cover a range of topics including safety, staffing, homework and out-of-classroom activities.

When they were asked if they felt safe at school 10% disagreed and 3% strongly disagreed and 13% said they “didn’t know.”

When asked if they enjoyed learning at the school 11% said they did “all of the time,” and 10% said they did “some of the time,” and 34% said “not very often.”

12% said they were happy with the quality of teaching all of time, where as 25% said not very often.

More than 34% also disagreed that homework helped them understand their homework better.

The school sign pictured in the backdrop of the school.
Parents and teachers were surveyed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parents and teachers also surveyed

Most teachers also said it was “rewarding” to be part of the staff. 29% Strongly agreed with that and 50% agreed.

However, when asked if “children and young people were well-behaved,” over 27% disagreed and 11% “strongly” disagreed.

Meanwhile, 17% of parents strongly agreed that their child “likes being at the school,” while 56% just agreed.

