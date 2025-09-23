Nae Bad Spud no more: Aberdeen takeaway forced to change name after shock legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Nae Bad Spud no more: Aberdeen takeaway forced to change name after shock legal action

The 'heartbroken' owners revealed their new rebrand after receiving a letter that said the phrase 'Nae Bad' is protected by copyright.

By Chris Cromar
David Groves and Angela McCall standing outside of Nae Bad Spud.
David Groves and Angela McCall are the owners of Nae Bad Spud. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen baked potato takeaway is being forced to change its name after shock legal action over the phrase “nae bad”.

Nae Bad Spud, situated on Byron Square in the city’s Northfield area, made the announcement on social media today.

Owned by David Groves and Angela McCall, it has proven popular since opening its doors in June..

But while the takeaway is still going strong, its original name is no more, after the owners were accused of copyright infringement.

Andy and Joanna outside Nae Bad Spud.
Press and Journal Food and drink writers Andy Morton and Joanna Bremner tasted the food from Nae Bad Spud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The couple posted: “In July, we received a legal email advising us we could no longer use this name.

“We were totally shocked by this news as we followed all correct procedures to our knowledge.”

They both revealed they did “everything right”, including purchasing the name from Companies House.

A name now synonymous with baked potatoes in the Granite City, they described it as being “a name that we have built up to have a good reputation and a name we all love”.

Last week, the business went live on Just Eat, however, it will soon be chaning its name, with it to be rebranded as “Nae Just Spuds”.

Nae Bad Spud ‘targeted’

“They own the trademark to the words “nae bad” so therefore anybody that tries to use this word in anything is in breach of copyright infringement,” the post added.

A Scottish phrase for “not bad”, Nae Bad Spud claim they have been “targeted” by the individual who has trademarked the word.

“I’ve found the entire thing heartbreaking to say the least,” its owners said.

Nae Bad Spud food.
You get a fine feast at Nae Bad Spud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

As well as a name change, the “next few weeks” will also see staff uniforms being changed, interior and exterior signs, branding and “various accounts” and other things used for the daily running of the business.

Owners ‘making the best out of a bad situation’

Angela and David confirmed they are “basically making the best out of a bad situation”.

They added: “We need to move forward on our new name and create new memories and make the business a success for our wee family and for our customers.”

Read more: Nae Bad Spud: Aberdeen couple wants your ‘tastebuds to explode’ with new baked potato takeaway

Conversation