Nae Bad Spud no more: Aberdeen takeaway forced to change name after shock legal action

An Aberdeen baked potato takeaway is being forced to change its name after shock legal action over the phrase “nae bad”.

Nae Bad Spud, situated on Byron Square in the city’s Northfield area, made the announcement on social media today.

Owned by David Groves and Angela McCall, it has proven popular since opening its doors in June..

But while the takeaway is still going strong, its original name is no more, after the owners were accused of copyright infringement.

The couple posted: “In July, we received a legal email advising us we could no longer use this name.

“We were totally shocked by this news as we followed all correct procedures to our knowledge.”

They both revealed they did “everything right”, including purchasing the name from Companies House.

A name now synonymous with baked potatoes in the Granite City, they described it as being “a name that we have built up to have a good reputation and a name we all love”.

Last week, the business went live on Just Eat, however, it will soon be chaning its name, with it to be rebranded as “Nae Just Spuds”.

Nae Bad Spud ‘targeted’

“They own the trademark to the words “nae bad” so therefore anybody that tries to use this word in anything is in breach of copyright infringement,” the post added.

A Scottish phrase for “not bad”, Nae Bad Spud claim they have been “targeted” by the individual who has trademarked the word.

“I’ve found the entire thing heartbreaking to say the least,” its owners said.

As well as a name change, the “next few weeks” will also see staff uniforms being changed, interior and exterior signs, branding and “various accounts” and other things used for the daily running of the business.

Owners ‘making the best out of a bad situation’

Angela and David confirmed they are “basically making the best out of a bad situation”.

They added: “We need to move forward on our new name and create new memories and make the business a success for our wee family and for our customers.”

