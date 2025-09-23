Exclusive Q&A: Aberdonian MAFS bride on behind-the-scenes relationship and seeing herself on TV

Last night’s episode of Married at First Sight saw Aberdonian contestant Sarah Gillanders head off on her honeymoon, just one day after saying ‘I do’ to a stranger.

Sarah and her new husband jetted to the Maldives for a picture-perfect honeymoon.

But despite sunshine and sea views, it has not been smooth sailing for the newlyweds.

While Dean felt hopeful about this connection, Sarah admitted to her new husband that she was struggling to form a romantic connection.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight UK, we spoke to Sarah about the intense public reaction to the show, what really happens when the cameras are not rolling, and what is to come for Sarah and her new husband Dean.

How have the last few days been since the episodes aired?

“It has been a lot and it’s been quite hard to watch it back.

“We didn’t see anything in advance, I watched the edited version at the same time as everyone else.

“I have just been processing and taking it day by day. But I have a fantastic support network, which has really helped.

“I have definitely learnt a lot since then, but the first few episodes have been a tough watch.”

How has the editing of the show shaped what viewers are seeing of your first days of marriage?

“Certain things have definitely been edited in a different way.

“Dean and I got on amazingly.

“We had so many laughs, and there are a lot of things that have not made the cut for these episodes, which is unfortunate.

“I think people also need to remember that it is a reality tv show, and some things have been portrayed differently for TV.”

How did you end up being part of the show?

“I had applied for the show the previous year, and then they reached out and asked if I was willing to come back for this year’s show, and I was like ‘yeah let’s give it a go!’

“I wasn’t expecting much to come of it, but then I got a call that I had been chosen and that they had found my match.”

How involved were you in planning for the wedding?

“You do get quite a bit of say on the wedding day.

“They ask the brides and grooms what they would like and then they merge those ideas.

“It is a proper wedding day, even though it’s being filmed.

“Your guests are there, you do the vows, photos, and the dancing.

“Unfortunately, our dance wasn’t shown on the show but we had such a good time, we had a wee rave and everything.

“It is being filmed but it is still a real wedding day – it’s just slightly unusual.”

How did you feel before your wedding to a complete stranger?

“I was very nervous and very excited. One of the welfare team told me they never had a cast member so excited to do the experiment.

“I’m really positive and very excitable anyway and I was just buzzing.”

Without giving too much away, how would you describe your experience on the show?

“It is definitely a journey for Dean and I – and everyone will see that as the show goes on.

“It has its ups and downs and we definitely go on a journey but it is a positive journey. It’s good and I think the viewers will like the journey that we go on.”

What would you like viewers of the show to know about you?

“I want people to know that I did go on there to find genuine love and give it my all.

“I’m an excitable character, the facial expressions that I’ve made sometimes on the show have made me look quite miserable – but I promise it’s just been my face.”

“I think it’s important for people to remember we were in quite an abnormal situation.

“Filming days could be really long and we were with strangers.

“I didn’t have any of my usual support network around me, I wasn’t seeing my dad or my friends.

“It is a crazy experience and you say and do things that you wouldn’t do in normal life.”

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 and Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.