Inverness couple announce closure of Oil and Vinegar – saying ‘it’s time to call it a day’

Owners Colin and Sandie Craig are just days away from retirement, after 19 years in business.

By Michelle Henderson
Colin and Sandie Craig, owners of Oil and Vinegar Inverness
Colin and Sandie Craig, owners of Oil and Vinegar Inverness, are preparing to retire prompting the closure of their city centre offering. Image: Oil and Vinegar Inverness.

An Inverness couple are preparing to “call it a day” prompting the closure of their city centre business.

Oil and Vinegar on Union Street will close on Saturday after almost two decades in business.

Established in 2006 by owners Colin and Sandie Craig, the couple have dedicated the last 19 years to bringing unique flavours to Inverness shoppers.

Oil and Vinegar Inverness is the only remaining franchise currently operating in the UK.

In April, the franchise was put up for sale as the owners unveiled plans to retire from the retail industry.

Today, the couple announced the closure of their Inverness offering this weekend.

However, the business is expected to return to new premises and under new management.

Green facade of Oil and Vinegar Inverness.
Oil and Vinegar Inverness is the only franchise of its kind in the UK. Image: Oil and Vinegar Inverness.

Sharing a series of images on social media, the couple thanked their loyal customers for their support.

In a statement, they wrote: “Due to retirement, our business closes this coming Saturday at 5pm. It’s been a journey over 19 years, and time to call it a day.

“Thanks to all our wonderful customers, suppliers and staff who have supported us along the way.

“We have loved working with Oil and Vinegar and bringing the products to Inverness and to our online customers.

“Oil and Vinegar will be opening again soon in new premises in Inverness with a new owner.”

Out with the old, and in with the new

Describing it as “one of the best shops” in the city, shoppers have taken to the comments to wish them well.

One person wrote: “Happy retirement and thank you for one of the best shops in Inverness, and also glad to hear the business will be continuing.”

Another added: “Enjoy your retirement.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed your products over the years, always lovely quality and so tasty.”

Selection of produce on a table, with coloured containers.
The Union Street store is best known for its unique selection of oils and vinegars.

One shopper spoke of her love for the store, writing: “Ah, I love that shop was in recently, wish I knew then so I could have shopped some more.

“Best of luck in future.”

As the current owners walk away, preparations are under way for the launch of a new Oil and Vinegar store in Inverness.

The news has been welcomed by loyal shoppers, with one writing: “Have a wonderful retirement. Enjoy every minute.

“Thank you for all my packages and prompt service.

“Pleased to hear about the new shop, I’ll keep a lookout for any new updates.”

Another said: “You will be so missed, but very glad to hear the shop will continue.”

