Tributes paid as ‘dedicated and kind’ co-founder of Finnies the Jeweller dies

The co-founder of popular Aberdeen-based Finnies the Jeweller, Ron Finnie, has died.

Born in Elgin, 90-year-old Ron was married to his wife Peggy for 66 years.

A statement posted online by the George Street jewellers said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved co-founder, Ron Finnie.

“His unwavering dedication, passion and kindness shaped Finnies into what it is today.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by family and will be deeply missed by all.”

One of four siblings, Ron found his family broken up at a young age when his mother tragically died.

Ron, along with his seven-year-old brother, was sent to live in Fraserburgh with their father’s sister, and he eventually ended up in a children’s home in Aberdeen.

He met his wife Peggy when he was doing national service in the Royal Air Force (RAF) in Lincolnshire.

Couple started Finnies the Jeweller

As a result of training as a watchmaker at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, he was put on to bombsight making.

Ron used £150 given by his father to rent a room in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen to carry out repairs for other watchmakers.

The couple then decided to open their own shop, Finnies, which was located at 193 George Street.

Building their jeweller from almost nothing, the couple sold wedding gifts to buy stock for the shop.

Now employing 50 people, it is based at 219-223 George Street, and is one of Aberdeen’s best-known businesses.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

On their blue sapphire milestone, Peggy said: “I’m a strong character and a go-getter, not always easy. I just want to thank Ron for the wonderful life we had together.”

