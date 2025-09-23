Tributes paid as ‘dedicated and kind’ co-founder of Finnies the Jeweller dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid as ‘dedicated and kind’ co-founder of Finnies the Jeweller dies

A statement said Ron Finnie 'will be deeply missed by all'.

By Chris Cromar
Ron Finnie holding jewellery.
Ron Finnie ran a highly successful business.

The co-founder of popular Aberdeen-based Finnies the Jeweller, Ron Finnie, has died.

Born in Elgin, 90-year-old Ron was married to his wife Peggy for 66 years.

A statement posted online by the George Street jewellers said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved co-founder, Ron Finnie.

“His unwavering dedication, passion and kindness shaped Finnies into what it is today.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by family and will be deeply missed by all.”

Peggy and Ron Finnie.
Peggy and Ron Finnie were married for 66 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One of four siblings, Ron found his family broken up at a young age when his mother tragically died.

Ron, along with his seven-year-old brother, was sent to live in Fraserburgh with their father’s sister, and he eventually ended up in a children’s home in Aberdeen.

Outside of Finnies the Jeweller.
Finnies is the pride of George Street. Image: Supplied.

He met his wife Peggy when he was doing national service in the Royal Air Force (RAF) in Lincolnshire.

Couple started Finnies the Jeweller

As a result of training as a watchmaker at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, he was put on to bombsight making.

Peggy and Ron Finnie.
Ron Finnie has passed away. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ron used £150 given by his father to rent a room in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen to carry out repairs for other watchmakers.

The couple then decided to open their own shop, Finnies, which was located at 193 George Street.

Building their jeweller from almost nothing, the couple sold wedding gifts to buy stock for the shop.

Now employing 50 people, it is based at 219-223 George Street, and is one of Aberdeen’s best-known businesses.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

On their blue sapphire milestone, Peggy said: “I’m a strong character and a go-getter, not always easy. I just want to thank Ron for the wonderful life we had together.”

