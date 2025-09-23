Speed camera to be deployed on busy Aberdeen road after residents complain about drivers

A new flexible speed camera is to be deployed on Anderson Drive following complaints of speeding by residents.

The camera will be located on Anderson Drive near the roundabout with Seafield Road.

Officers will hope to deter drivers from exceeding the 40mph speed limit on the dual carriageway.

A recent survey found 11% of drivers were over the 40mph limit, with complaints from residents mounting.

Speed camera to be in place next month

The new flexible speed camera will begin operations on Wednesday, October 1 for three months.

Eric Dunion, Police Scotland safety cameras manager said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three-month period with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit.

“We know that the A92 Anderson Drive is a busy route often used by those commuting, travelling to schools, and by tourists unfamiliar with the area.

“Concerns over the levels of speeding vehicles have rightly been raised by members of the public and the local authority.”