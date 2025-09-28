Gallery: Inverness Loch Ness Marathon draws thousands to scenic run along famous shoreline

Thousands of runners flocked to the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday amid the stunning backdrop of Loch Ness.

Participants made their way along the breathtaking shoreline of the world-famous Loch and crossed the finish line in Inverness.

All the runners were rewarded with a finishers’ technical T-shirt, a medal, and a goody bag. This was followed by post-run entertainment for runners and spectators, including live music, activities for youngsters, Wee Nessie for under-5s, a free sports expo, and a Baxter’s Food & Drink Fayre.

Audrey Baxter, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Baxters said:

‘Baxters’ ethos is to ‘be different, be better’ and every year we are greatly inspired by those who take part in this fantastic event and challenge themselves to achieve exactly that! Huge congratulations to all of the runners who completed races this year, and well done to everyone involved in delivering another successful and enjoyable event.’

Take a look at the gallery below showing all the action from the day.

Photographs supplied by The Baxter’s Loch Ness Marathon