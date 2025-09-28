Gallery: Inverness Loch Ness Marathon draws thousands to scenic run along famous shoreline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Inverness Loch Ness Marathon draws thousands to scenic run along famous shoreline

The 2025 Baxters Loch Ness Marathon was a huge success, beginning against the scenic backdrop of Loch Ness and finishing in Inverness.

Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025. Image: Baxter's Loch Ness Marathon
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025. Image: Baxter's Loch Ness Marathon
By Emma Grady & Heather Fowlie

Thousands of runners flocked to the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday amid the stunning backdrop of Loch Ness.

Participants made their way along the breathtaking shoreline of the world-famous Loch and crossed the finish line in Inverness.

All the runners were rewarded with a finishers’ technical T-shirt, a medal, and a goody bag. This was followed by post-run entertainment for runners and spectators, including  live music, activities for youngsters, Wee Nessie for under-5s, a free sports expo, and a Baxter’s Food & Drink Fayre.

Audrey Baxter, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Baxters said:

‘Baxters’ ethos is to ‘be different, be better’ and every year we are greatly inspired by those who take part in this fantastic event and challenge themselves to achieve exactly that! Huge congratulations to all of the runners who completed races this year, and well done to everyone involved in delivering another successful and enjoyable event.’

Take a look at the gallery below showing all the action from the day.

Photographs supplied by The Baxter’s Loch Ness Marathon

Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
This year’s edition saw a record 10,700 runners.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
This year’s edition saw a record 10,700 runners.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Baxters River Ness 5K.
The Wee Nessie children’s run.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Thousands of participants from across the globe descending on Inverness to take on one of the world’s most scenic running events.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Thousands of participants from across the globe descending on Inverness to take on one of the world’s most scenic running events.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Thousands of participants from across the globe descending on Inverness to take on one of the world’s most scenic running events.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Thousands of participants from across the globe descending on Inverness to take on one of the world’s most scenic running events.
Baxter Loch Ness Marathon 2025.
Loch Ness Marathon 2025 Fridge Man