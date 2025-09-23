Cruachan Power Station evacuated after ‘explosion’ as investigation launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruachan Power Station evacuated after ‘explosion’ as investigation launched

A large police and fire service presence remains at the electrical plant.

By Graham Fleming
An ongoing incident is taking palce at Cruachan Power Station. Image: Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images
Cruachan Power Station has been evacuated after an explosion.

A large police and fire service presence remain at the station near Loch Awe after being called in at around 6.10pm.

That’s after smoke was detected in the site’s cavern, which prompted a mass evacuation of the power plant.

An explosion then occurred.

Police have confirmed however that there were no reports of any injuries.

Both police and internal investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday September 23, police received a report of an explosion at the Cruachan Power Station, Lochawe, Dalmally.

“Emergency services are in attendance. There are no reports of anyone injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Investigation launched after explosion at Cruachan Power Station

Site operator, Drax, confirmed they are looking into the cause of the Cruachan Power Station explosion.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Cruachan after smoke was detected in the cavern.

“The site was safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

“An investigation into the cause of the incident is now underway.”

The A85 adjacent to the River Awe was shut briefly in both directions after the incident.

However it has since reopened.

A tunnel within Ben Cruachan.
Cruachan Power Station in Argyll. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Also known as “The Hollow Mountain,” the Cruachan Power Station is a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located within Ben Cruachan.

The station’s main turbine hall, carved out of solid granite, is based in a cavern nearly one kilometer inside the mountain – hence its name.

The facility is used as a a type of battery for the UK’s power grid. It was constructed between 1959 and 1965 and is operated by Drax.

Exploratory works are also underway for a £500 million expansion.

