Cruachan Power Station evacuated after ‘explosion’ as investigation launched

Cruachan Power Station has been evacuated after an explosion.

A large police and fire service presence remain at the station near Loch Awe after being called in at around 6.10pm.

That’s after smoke was detected in the site’s cavern, which prompted a mass evacuation of the power plant.

An explosion then occurred.

Police have confirmed however that there were no reports of any injuries.

Both police and internal investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday September 23, police received a report of an explosion at the Cruachan Power Station, Lochawe, Dalmally.

“Emergency services are in attendance. There are no reports of anyone injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Investigation launched after explosion at Cruachan Power Station

Site operator, Drax, confirmed they are looking into the cause of the Cruachan Power Station explosion.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Cruachan after smoke was detected in the cavern.

“The site was safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

“An investigation into the cause of the incident is now underway.”

The A85 adjacent to the River Awe was shut briefly in both directions after the incident.

However it has since reopened.

Also known as “The Hollow Mountain,” the Cruachan Power Station is a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located within Ben Cruachan.

The station’s main turbine hall, carved out of solid granite, is based in a cavern nearly one kilometer inside the mountain – hence its name.

The facility is used as a a type of battery for the UK’s power grid. It was constructed between 1959 and 1965 and is operated by Drax.

Exploratory works are also underway for a £500 million expansion.