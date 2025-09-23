News Human remains recovered from property hit by fire in Gardenstown A joint investigation to find out how the fire started is under way. By Chris Cromar September 23 2025, 8:38 pm September 23 2025, 8:38 pm Share Human remains recovered from property hit by fire in Gardenstown Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6857104/human-remains-gardenstown-house-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The fire took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. Image: Jasperimage. Human remains have been recovered from a property in the coastal village of Gardenstown, five days after a fire destroyed the house. The fire happened in the early hours of Thursday, September 18. Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the family of the woman who was within the property at the time have been made aware. Human remains have been found in the property. Image: Supplied. One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of the fire. An joint investigation, which is expected to last for 10 days, got under way between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service yesterday. ‘Human remains were recovered from a property in the Seatown area’ A police statement said: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 23, human remains were recovered from a property in the Seatown area of Gardenstown following a fire on Thursday, September 18.”
