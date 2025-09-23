Human remains recovered from property hit by fire in Gardenstown

Human remains have been recovered from a property in the coastal village of Gardenstown, five days after a fire destroyed the house.

The fire happened in the early hours of Thursday, September 18.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the family of the woman who was within the property at the time have been made aware.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of the fire.

An joint investigation, which is expected to last for 10 days, got under way between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service yesterday.

‘Human remains were recovered from a property in the Seatown area’

A police statement said: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 23, human remains were recovered from a property in the Seatown area of Gardenstown following a fire on Thursday, September 18.”