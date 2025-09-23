Suspected fire breaks out at abandoned shops in Aberdeen

A suspected fire broke out at abandoned shops in the Middlefield area of Aberdeen tonight, with firefighters being sent to the scene.

The incident happened at around 9pm at the abandoned Logie Stores on Logie Place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene, with one each being sent from Altens and North Anderson Drive.

A stop message was received by fire crews at 9pm.

However, one appliance remained at the scene at 9.50pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9pm and mobilised two appliances to the scene.”

Abandoned for a number of years, there were calls in 2019 to develop the “eyesore” arcade of shops.