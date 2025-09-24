Video: Rare footage captures wildcat kittens in the Highlands

In the stillness of a Highland den, two mother wildcats gently tend to their tiny kittens.

For the first time, this delicate and unseen moment has been captured on film – and for conservationists, it is nothing short of extraordinary.

Hidden cameras at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park have recorded the intimate care of two wildcat mothers, Morag and Margaret.

Each has newborns cradled in their secluded nesting boxes.

Kittens to remain unseen by the public

The rare footage is more than just a glimpse into the hidden world of wildcat kittens in the Highlands.

“With the population of wildcats in Scotland critically endangered, each birth has the potential to make a significant impact on restoring their numbers in the wild”, said Estelle Morgan, an animal team leader at Saving Wildcats.

Saving Wildcats is a partnership project led by RZSS in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, Cairngorms National Park Authority, Nordens Ark and Junta de Andalucía.

The four kittens will remain unseen by the public.

Instead, they are being raised in protected, off-show enclosures, near Kincraig.

There, their mothers can pass down the lessons of survival without human influence.