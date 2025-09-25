‘She was just a force’: Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to Aberdeen business and charity giant Lynne Smith

A business giant who steered her firm through tough times, Lynne Smith was also a charity hero who worked to support her city.

The mum-of-three’s passing in June was a huge loss for her family and all those who knew her.

And as her daughter Danielle prepares to undertake a charity run in her memory, she has paid an emotional tribute to a woman hailed as both a “force” and a “warm mother”.

The 65-year-old was perhaps best known for being the imperious leader of the north east transport giant Central Coaches for two decades.

The role was thrust upon her after the tragic and sudden passing of her husband Derek Smith in 2006.

She guided the company through some difficult times – not least the Covid pandemic.

During that turbulent time, she directed her fleet of 120 buses to help key workers get to their NHS shifts, as well as supplying food parcels to local communities.

Her charitable nature also saw her heavily involved in Aberdeen’s third sector.

She was a trustee of the Russell Anderson Foundation and the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

And she was a long-time supporter of Befriend a Child – sitting on the children’s panel for ten years.

Her efforts earned her an honorary degree from Robert Gordon University.

Lynne’s relentless work ethic never wavered, despite a shock stage four lung cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

Daughter Danielle admitted the family were rocked by the news, with Lynne “never having smoked in her life”.

She died away almost a year to the day on from the diagnosis, on June 10, 2025, leaving a large void in her family, business and her associated charities.

Lynne Smith a ‘force’

Now, her daughter Danielle, 34, has spoken to The Press and Journal to offer an emotional tribute to her late mum.

She lifted the lid on her true nature as “warm and giving” and how she is planning on honouring her memory by undertaking a 10k charity run.

“She was very warm and kind and generous and funny – the salt of the earth type,” Danielle said.

“Glam. That’s what everyone would always comment when they seen her. She would always be done up to the nines.

“She was just a force too.”

Danielle also revealed the caring side of her mum, which was always to the fore, but never more so than when her family needed it most.

“I could always call her, even if it was 2am or 3am,” she said.

“No matter what I was doing, coming home from a night out, or just up late at university, she would be there, ready to listen.

“I remember a time when she came through to Edinburgh for me late at night because I had a falling out with my friend.

“It was midnight or something but she didn’t hesitate.

“She didn’t get here until like 3am.

“That just summed her up really.”

Death of Aberdeen business and charity giant hit family hard

Her passing has hit the Smith family hard.

However, Lynne carried on strongly through the final year of her life, all the while battling late-stage lung cancer.

“The year leading up to her passing was really hard for the family,” Danielle said.

“It was impossible to get her to stop working through it.

“Despite us trying, she was always coming home with a case file or something.

“And she was still so active in the company, despite everything else going on with her at the time.

“She is just such a great loss.”

Central Coaches has now been taken over by Lynne’s son, Ryan Smith.

He helped run the company alongside his mum and has now taken over the mantle “brilliantly” in her stead.

Lynne also left a large imprint on the charities she worked with and supported.

Former Dons captain and founder of the RAF, Russell Anderson, said Lynne was a “true gem” who would “never be forgotten”.

He said: “Lynne was a huge part of the success of the foundation and in her role at Central Coaches did so much to help out.

“It’s hard to get my head round the fact that she’s no longer around.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Robert Gordon University, meanwhile, wrote: “Lynne was an extraordinary honorary graduate of RGU whose selfless nature to help provide for others touched us all.

“As director of Central Coaches, Lynne was a stalwart in her field.

“Her contribution to the community will never be forgotten.”

Charity run in Lynne’s honour

Danielle is now set to honour her mum’s memory by taking part in the 10k River Ness run in Inverness on September 28.

She has already raised more than £5,000 for Maggie’s.

The cancer charity that supported Lynne during her final year and hopes to raise even more through her JustGiving page.

“We wanted to raise the money for Maggie’s who were so great with mum and me when we were needing somewhere to go over that difficult year,” Danielle said.

“It was nice to have that kind of place where they would always remember your name, even if you hadn’t been there for months.”

“The training has been a really big help actually with the grieving and it’s been somewhere positive to focus my grief.

“I’ve got faith that I can do it – and people say that you might be able to feel your mum with you on the day.

“There will also just be loads of friends and family there supporting, so I just hope we can do them proud.”