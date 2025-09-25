‘She was just a force’: Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to Aberdeen business and charity giant Lynne Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She was just a force’: Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to Aberdeen business and charity giant Lynne Smith

Her daughter Danielle, 34, will run 10k in her mum's honour on September 28 while raising money for Maggie's.

By Graham Fleming
Lynne and Danielle sitting together on a step.
Danielle, left, described her mum as "warm" and a "force." Image: Danielle Smith.

A business giant who steered her firm through tough times, Lynne Smith was also a charity hero who worked to support her city.

The mum-of-three’s passing in June was a huge loss for her family and all those who knew her.

And as her daughter Danielle prepares to undertake a charity run in her memory, she has paid an emotional tribute to a woman hailed as both a “force” and a “warm mother”.

The 65-year-old was perhaps best known for being the imperious leader of the north east transport giant Central Coaches for two decades.

The role was thrust upon her after the tragic and sudden passing of her husband Derek Smith in 2006.

She guided the company through some difficult times – not least the Covid pandemic.

Lynn and Danielle.
Danielle says her mum was a constant support – always there when she needed her, despite her busy working life. Image: Danielle Smith.

During that turbulent time, she directed her fleet of 120 buses to help key workers get to their NHS shifts, as well as supplying food parcels to local communities.

Her charitable nature also saw her heavily involved in Aberdeen’s third sector.

She was a trustee of the Russell Anderson Foundation and the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

And she was a long-time supporter of Befriend a Child – sitting on the children’s panel for ten years.

Her efforts earned her an honorary degree from Robert Gordon University.

Lynne’s relentless work ethic never wavered, despite a shock stage four lung cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

Daughter Danielle admitted the family were rocked by the news, with Lynne “never having smoked in her life”.

She died away almost a year to the day on from the diagnosis, on June 10, 2025,  leaving a large void in her family, business and her associated charities.

Lynne Smith a ‘force’

Now, her daughter Danielle, 34, has spoken to The Press and Journal to offer an emotional tribute to her late mum.

She lifted the lid on her true nature as “warm and giving” and how she is planning on honouring her memory by undertaking a 10k charity run.

“She was very warm and kind and generous and funny – the salt of the earth type,” Danielle said.

“Glam. That’s what everyone would always comment when they seen her. She would always be done up to the nines.

“She was just a force too.”

Lynne wearing a university gown.
Lynne after receiving her honorary degree from RGU. Image: Danielle Smith.

Danielle also revealed the caring side of her mum, which was always to the fore, but never more so than when her family needed it most.

“I could always call her, even  if it was 2am or 3am,” she said.

“No matter what I was doing, coming home from a night out, or just up late at university, she would be there, ready to listen.

“I remember a time when she came through to Edinburgh for me late at night because I had a falling out with my friend.

“It was midnight or something but she didn’t hesitate.

“She didn’t get here until like 3am.

“That just summed her up really.”

Death of Aberdeen business and charity giant hit family hard

Her passing has hit the Smith family hard.

However, Lynne carried on strongly through the final year of her life, all the while battling late-stage lung cancer.

“The year leading up to her passing was really hard for the family,” Danielle said.

“It was impossible to get her to stop working through it.

“Despite us trying, she was always coming home with a case file or something.

“And she was still so active in the company, despite everything else going on with her at the time.

“She is just such a great loss.”

Central Coaches has now been taken over by Lynne’s son, Ryan Smith.

He helped run the company alongside his mum and has now taken over the mantle “brilliantly” in her stead.

Lynne looking out onto the sea.
Lynne died on June 10 this year – a year after being diagnosed with cancer. Image: Danielle Smith.

Lynne also left a large imprint on the charities she worked with and supported.

Former Dons captain and founder of the RAF, Russell Anderson, said Lynne was a “true gem” who would “never be forgotten”.

He said: “Lynne was a huge part of the success of the foundation and in her role at Central Coaches did so much to help out.

“It’s hard to get my head round the fact that she’s no longer around.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Robert Gordon University, meanwhile, wrote: “Lynne was an extraordinary honorary graduate of RGU whose selfless nature to help provide for others touched us all.

“As director of Central Coaches, Lynne was a stalwart in her field.

“Her contribution to the community will never be forgotten.”

Charity run in Lynne’s honour

Danielle is now set to honour her mum’s memory by taking part in the 10k River Ness run in Inverness on September 28.

She has already raised more than £5,000 for Maggie’s.

The cancer charity that supported Lynne during her final year and hopes to raise even more through her JustGiving page.

“We wanted to raise the money for Maggie’s who were so great with mum and me when we were needing somewhere to go over that difficult year,” Danielle said.

“It was nice to have that kind of place where they would always remember your name, even if you hadn’t been there for months.”

Danielle wearing a Maggie's cancer care t-shirt.
Danielle will tackle a 10k Inverness run in her mum’s honour – raising money for Maggie’s. Image: Danielle Smith.

“The training has been a really big help actually with the grieving and it’s been somewhere positive to focus my grief.

“I’ve got faith that I can do it – and people say that you might be able to feel your mum with you on the day.

“There will also just be loads of friends and family there supporting, so I just hope we can do them proud.”

