Father’s fury at Aberdeenshire Council’s failings as family fight for school support for son with complex needs

The father of a boy with additional needs has slammed Aberdeenshire Council for once again failing to meet the deadline to help support his son at school.

Connor McConnachie, who has epilepsy, ADHD and autism, has just started his first year at Kemnay Academy.

However, his father Stephen is furious over the lack of interest shown by the council in supporting his son’s education.

He says the family have faced an “exhausting and unjust legal battle” as officials have repeatedly failed to meet deadlines – including one set by a tribunal.

The family’s education ordeal began last year when complications from surgery meant Connor required extra support at school.

At the time he was attending Kinellar School, which the family said did little to support Connor.

That led Stephen to apply for a coordinated support plan (CSP), which is a legally binding document to ensure children with complex needs get the help they need from school.

The council, however, dragged its heels, and failed to meet the 16-week timeframe to put together the CSP.

Stephen took the council to a tribunal, just as Connor’s time at Kinellar School came to an end.

It was held in August 2025, and coincided with 12-year-old Connor’s move to Kemnay Academy.

The tribunal found the council failed to provide a CSP in time and ordered the council to complete the CSP within two weeks.

The tribunal even laid out what to include in the plan to support Connor effectively in school.

Connor has started high school but lack vital support

Stephen contacted the Press and Journal to confirm that, once again the council had failed to meet its deadline – this one for September 19.

He said: “Aberdeenshire Council has consistently and deliberately failed to meet every legal deadline throughout our case, clearly employing delay tactics to obstruct progress.

“I had hoped the tribunal’s binding order—requiring the council to prepare Connor’s coordinated support plan and make the necessary amendments by September 19—would finally bring a resolution to this exhausting and unjust legal battle.

“Instead, the council’s continued defiance has denied Connor the vital support he is not only legally entitled to, but which has already been confirmed as necessary.”

Previously, Stephen said some support was in place for Connor, but more needed to be done.

Stephen expected an apology once the council was found to be in the wrong, but that never materialised.

He said: “Their indifference is appalling.

“And their actions show a blatant disregard for Connor’s welfare, mental health, education and fundamental human rights.

“We first submitted our request for a CSP in December 2024.

“It is now September 2025 and the council is still resisting compliance with a lawful directive.

Aberdeenshire Council is neglecting children who need support

Stephen added that he has been “overwhelmed” by the response from other parents since going public with Connor’s story.

While he feels vindicated by the tribunal’s decision, the lack of action from the council has left him frustrated.

He said: “Our family has made significant sacrifices.

“We’ve spent thousands of pounds on legal proceedings, to secure the education our son is legally entitled to.

“Despite Aberdeenshire Council’s public narrative around budget constraints and cuts to essential services, there appears to be little effort to reduce legal expenditures.

“Instead, the Council continues to engage in unnecessary legal conflicts with children and their families.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said only that: “We cannot comment on individual pupil matters.”