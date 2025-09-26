Father’s fury at Aberdeenshire Council’s failings as family fight for school support for son with complex needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Father’s fury at Aberdeenshire Council’s failings as family fight for school support for son with complex needs

A tribunal ordered the council to provide a coordinated plan for Connor McConnachie in Kemnay - but has failed to do so.

From L-R: Nicole, Stephen, Lewis and Connor McConnachie.
Connor with his family. From L-R: Nicole, Stephen, Lewis and Connor McConnachie. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

The father of a boy with additional needs has slammed Aberdeenshire Council for once again failing to meet the deadline to help support his son at school.

Connor McConnachie, who has epilepsy, ADHD and autism, has just started his first year at Kemnay Academy.

However, his father Stephen is furious over the lack of interest shown by the council in supporting his son’s education.

He says the family have faced an “exhausting and unjust legal battle” as officials have repeatedly failed to meet deadlines – including one set by a tribunal.

The family’s education ordeal began last year when complications from surgery meant Connor required extra support at school.

At the time he was attending Kinellar School, which the family said did little to support Connor.

That led Stephen to apply for a coordinated support plan (CSP), which is a legally binding document to ensure children with complex needs get the help they need from school.

Connor in his hospital bed - and in snazzy hospital gown - after life-changing surgery in 2024.
Connor under went life-changing surgery in 2024. Image: Supplied.

The council, however, dragged its heels, and failed to meet the 16-week timeframe to put together the CSP.

Stephen took the council to a tribunal, just as Connor’s time at Kinellar School came to an end.

It was held in August 2025, and coincided with 12-year-old Connor’s move to Kemnay Academy.

The tribunal found the council failed to provide a CSP in time and ordered the council to complete the CSP within two weeks.

The tribunal even laid out what to include in the plan to support Connor effectively in school.

Stephen McConnachie.
Stephen McConnachie has slammed the council after failing to provide adequate support for his son. Image: Supplied.

Connor has started high school but lack vital support

Stephen contacted the Press and Journal to confirm that, once again the council had failed to meet its deadline – this one for September 19.

He said: “Aberdeenshire Council has consistently and deliberately failed to meet every legal deadline throughout our case, clearly employing delay tactics to obstruct progress.

“I had hoped the tribunal’s binding order—requiring the council to prepare Connor’s coordinated support plan and make the necessary amendments by September 19—would finally bring a resolution to this exhausting and unjust legal battle.

“Instead, the council’s continued defiance has denied Connor the vital support he is not only legally entitled to, but which has already been confirmed as necessary.”

Previously, Stephen said some support was in place for Connor, but more needed to be done.

Connor in hospital with a bandage on his head, shares a laugh with his dad, Stephen.
Connor with his dad Stephen. Image: Supplied.

Stephen expected an apology once the council was found to be in the wrong, but that never materialised.

He said: “Their indifference is appalling.

“And their actions show a blatant disregard for Connor’s welfare, mental health, education and fundamental human rights.

“We first submitted our request for a CSP in December 2024.

“It is now September 2025 and the council is still resisting compliance with a lawful directive.

Aberdeenshire Council is neglecting children who need support

Stephen added that he has been “overwhelmed” by the response from other parents since going public with Connor’s story.

While he feels vindicated by the tribunal’s decision, the lack of action from the council has left him frustrated.

He said: “Our family has made significant sacrifices.

“We’ve spent thousands of pounds on legal proceedings, to secure the education our son is legally entitled to.

“Despite Aberdeenshire Council’s public narrative around budget constraints and cuts to essential services, there appears to be little effort to reduce legal expenditures.

“Instead, the Council continues to engage in unnecessary legal conflicts with children and their families.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said only that: “We cannot comment on individual pupil matters.”

Conversation