Gallery: Aberdeen crowds wowed by Hot Wheels stunt show and 10m loop at P&J Live

A revved-up crowd of eager fans flocked to be part of the unmissable Hot Wheels Stunt Show at the P&J Live this weekend.

The Hot Wheels interactive experience came to the P&J Live this weekend, bringing fans of all ages to enjoy an unforgettable live experience.

There were legendary vehicles, impressive stunts, ATVs executing precision driving skills, ramp jumps, and a 10-metre-tall 360-loop, which left everyone on the edge of their seats!

The Hot Wheels Stunt Show was an adrenaline-fueled event, wowing fans from start to finish with jaw-dropping entertainment.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

