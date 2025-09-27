News Gallery: Aberdeen crowds wowed by Hot Wheels stunt show and 10m loop at P&J Live It was an adrenaline-fueled event at the Hot Wheels Stunt Show with an impressive variety of stunts and jaw-dropping entertainment. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Kami Thomson September 27 2025, 4:54 pm September 27 2025, 4:54 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen crowds wowed by Hot Wheels stunt show and 10m loop at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6857894/gallery-aberdeen-crowds-wowed-by-hot-wheels-stunt-show-and-10m-loop-at-pj-live/ Copy Link A revved-up crowd of eager fans flocked to be part of the unmissable Hot Wheels Stunt Show at the P&J Live this weekend. The Hot Wheels interactive experience came to the P&J Live this weekend, bringing fans of all ages to enjoy an unforgettable live experience. There were legendary vehicles, impressive stunts, ATVs executing precision driving skills, ramp jumps, and a 10-metre-tall 360-loop, which left everyone on the edge of their seats! The Hot Wheels Stunt Show was an adrenaline-fueled event, wowing fans from start to finish with jaw-dropping entertainment. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action. Harry and Ally Webster. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Lachlan Knox. Cameron Sievewright. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds wowed. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Claire, Archie and Liam Porter. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Crowds enjoyed the show. Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Dave and Albie Timmons. Allan Smith and Sasha Macdonald. Mylo Benton and Cole Cooper. Review: Fun at full volume and full throttle at Hot Wheels Stunt Show in Aberdeen