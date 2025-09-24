MAFS UK latest: Aberdeen bride clashes with new husband during Maldives honeymoon

During last night’s episode of Married at First Sight UK viewers saw Aberdonian bride Sarah Gillanders struggling to bond with her new husband.

The newlyweds are still on their honeymoon in the Maldives where tensions have continued to rise.

The third episode of the Channel 4 marriage experiment featured the couple having some tough conversations after Sarah admitted to Dean she was not attracted to him.

Throughout the episode, the couple seemed tense, with Sarah becoming uncomfortable with Dean’s jokes and sense of humour.

Dean told the cameras: “Last night was the first time I thought, it’s not going as well as I thought it was.”

Later in the episode, a Married at First Sight producer asked the Aberdonian bride if there was anything Dean could do to create a spark.

Sarah said: “Get some tattoos and lose some weight maybe.”

She also said aspects of her new husband’s personality had started to annoy her during their honeymoon trip.

Tense Maldives honeymoon for Sarah and Dean

When Dean asked Sarah if she was less attracted to him because of his weight she admitted this was a factor.

Sarah told him: “I want to be open and transparent with you, I don’t want to hide anything or pretend.”

After the show aired, viewers reacted to the couple’s scene and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Public comments also prompted the Married at First Sight UK social media channels to urge fans to show kindness.

The post said: “We love how invested you all are in our couples and their journeys

“But please remember – they’re real people with real lives who’ve put a lot on the line to be part of this experiment.

“Let’s all say “I do” to kindness!”

While fans are currently not hopeful Sarah and Dean will find love, the Aberdonian bride hinted yesterday that their journey on the series has only just begun.

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9pm.

