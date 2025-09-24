MAFS UK latest: Aberdeen bride clashes with new husband during Maldives honeymoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MAFS UK latest: Aberdeen bride clashes with new husband during Maldives honeymoon

Following last night's episode, Married at First Sight released a statement reminding viewers to be kind.

By Abbie Duncan
Sarah Gillanders and her husband Dean on their wedding day for Married at First Sight UK
Tensions have continued to rise between Sarah and Dean on the latest episode of Married at First Sight. Image: Channel 4.

During last night’s episode of Married at First Sight UK viewers saw Aberdonian bride Sarah Gillanders struggling to bond with her new husband.

The newlyweds are still on their honeymoon in the Maldives where tensions have continued to rise.

The third episode of the Channel 4 marriage experiment featured the couple having some tough conversations after Sarah admitted to Dean she was not attracted to him.

Throughout the episode, the couple seemed tense, with Sarah becoming uncomfortable with Dean’s jokes and sense of humour.

Dean told the cameras: “Last night was the first time I thought, it’s not going as well as I thought it was.”

Later in the episode, a Married at First Sight producer asked the Aberdonian bride if there was anything Dean could do to create a spark.

Sarah said: “Get some tattoos and lose some weight maybe.”

She also said aspects of her new husband’s personality had started to annoy her during their honeymoon trip.

MAFS Aberdonian bride Sarah
The newlyweds have been on their honeymoon in the Maldives in the latest episodes. Image: Channel 4.

Tense Maldives honeymoon for Sarah and Dean

When Dean asked Sarah if she was less attracted to him because of his weight she admitted this was a factor.

Sarah told him: “I want to be open and transparent with you, I don’t want to hide anything or pretend.”

After the show aired, viewers reacted to the couple’s scene and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Public comments also prompted the Married at First Sight UK social media channels to urge fans to show kindness.

The post said: “We love how invested you all are in our couples and their journeys

“But please remember – they’re real people with real lives who’ve put a lot on the line to be part of this experiment.

“Let’s all say “I do” to kindness!”

While fans are currently not hopeful Sarah and Dean will find love, the Aberdonian bride hinted yesterday that their journey on the series has only just begun.

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9pm.

