News

Dave Cormack shrugs off being belted at school by wishing Dons legend Bobby Clark a happy 80th birthday

Former Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper Bobby Clark is revered by plenty in the game who have told us why they love him.

Bobby Clark was one of Aberdeen's best goalkeepers, but also played outfield briefly.
By Neil Drysdale

Dave Cormack still recalls the day when being over-familiar with a teacher earned him a painful punishment at school in Aberdeen.

The Dons chairman was just a teenager at the time, involved in a boisterous kick-about in his home city, while being encouraged by a well-known Dons figure.

It earned me six of the best

He told the Press & Journal: “While I was at Harlaw Academy, ‘Mr Clark’ was our coach during the weekly ‘field’ afternoon sessions at Kaimhill.

“It was during that time that our head PE teacher, Mr Williamson, caught me calling him “Bobby”, which resulted in six of the best – the belt – for yours truly!”

Corporal punishment has been banned, but Dave never repeated the mistake.

Yet he has joined the throng of Dons aficionados in wishing the redoubtable Bobby Clark hearty celebrations on his 80th birthday.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark has turned 80.

He added: “After moving to the United States in the 1990s, I met up with Mr Clark, who I can’t call by any other name for fear of further retribution.

“But seriously, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Bobby, [his wife] Bette and their family over the last 30 years. A nicer person you could not meet.

He is a father-figure to many

“Bobby is a humble family man, loved by hundreds of his former US college players from his more than three decades of coaching Dartmouth, Stanford and Notre Dame.

“He was not only a coach to these players, but also became their mentor and is still a father-figure to many today, as he has been to me personally.

“Happy 80th birthday Mr Clark!”

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark spent two years as New Zealand boss. Image: Kenny Clark / DC Thomson

The former keeper’s statistics are formidable. He won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1970, the Scottish League Cup in 1977 and the Scottish championship in 1980.

He also gained 17 international caps and was his country’s back-up goalie at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, where many believe he was better than No 1 Alan Rough.

He also held a remarkable record

Bobby set the British record for not conceding a goal in consecutive, all-competition matches at 1,155 minutes during the 1970-71 season and held it until 2009.

Yet, he has always been more than just a top-class player, manager and coach.

As many different people told me, he’s also a true gentleman.

Guest players paid tribute to Bobby Clark at the Aberdeen goalkeeper’s testimonial in 1978. Pic: AJL.

Chris Gavin, the AFC Heritage Trust stalwart, testified to how Bobby had a special connection with the fans, including those who embarked on trips to Europe.

He said: “I had the pleasure of watching him throughout his time at Pittodrie and in particular during the Eddie Turnbull era [in the late 1960s and early 1970s].

We were headed for Belgium

“That was, for me, an ideal time to follow the Dons and I seldom missed a match.

“There were plenty of thrilling saves by Bobby, but my best memory of him comes from the trip to play against RWD Molenbeek in Brussels [in 1977].

Aberdeen’s players, including Bobby Clark, celebrate their 1980 title success with champagne in the bath. Pic: AJL.

“I travelled with the official party and even stayed at the same hotel as the team.

“After the 0-0 match, our group of supporters were sitting on the team bus waiting whilst the players were being hosted in a crowded RWD bar.

He invited us to join the players

“Bobby came out to see us and invited us in [to the pub] where we were able to rub shoulders with the Dons and enjoy a Belgian beer before heading back to the hotel.

“How many players would have given a second thought for a few fans waiting on the bus? Precious few, I’ll bet, but one great man took the trouble.

“For me, that sums up the kind of guy he was and remains. Always obliging, always dedicated to the game, and always a Don.”

Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark was a stalwart performer from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson first met his future colleague during a sports day in Cluny in Aberdeenshire when he scored a penalty against Bobby.

And even now, more than 50 years later, there is a strong bond between the pair.

You could always ask for advice

He said: “Bobby Clark and Lenny Taylor ran and delivered the AFC schoolboy training in the car park across from Pittodrie and they were ahead of their time.

“Bobby’s knowledge and coaching ensured you improved and learned something every session. He was also a mentor when I started on the ground staff at Aberdeen.

Dons keeper Bobby Clark presented three football trophies to Summerhill Academy players in 1979. Pic: AJL.

“He was someone you always looked up to and could go to for advice.

“Along with everyone else who has met him, I have tremendous admiration for him, both as a person and a coach.

I would have asked for his autograph

“It gave me great delight to play recently in an ex-players golf day with Bobby and [former Aberdeen and Manchester United] captain Martin Buchan.

“The 10-year-old me would have had my autograph book to get my heroes’ signatures.”

Bobby Clark enjoyed lots of success with Aberdeen and later coached in the United States and New Zealand. Pic: AJL.

The Scottish Football Supporters Association, Andrew Smith, testified to how Bobby was never only concerned about himself. He relished the grassroots.

And he never forgot that the sport was nothing without youngsters being inspired and fans on the terraces, eating, breathing and sleeping the game.

He was just a smashing person

Andrew said: “He was and is an inspirational figure. As a student, I suffered a bad groin strain that wouldn’t go away and the NHS couldn’t help.

“Eventually Inverness Caley got me to the Aberdeen physio for assessment and help and, as I came back towards fitness, Bobby’s advice was so helpful.

Bobby Clark in action during a 5-0 win for Aberdeen over Elgin in the Scottish Cup. Pic: AJL.

“He said: ‘Andy, wait until you are fully fit, then give it another full fortnight’.

“He was a great goalie who was undervalued by the fact that he played outside Glasgow.

“And he was always an extra captain on the park – and a decent man who reached out.”

Sir Alex Ferguson and Dave Cormack both appreciated the talents of Bobby Clark. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Bobby was inducted into the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame in 2018.

And he still keeps himself active on the sporting front.

Indeed, earlier this year, he achieved a hole-in-one at Moray Golf Club – at the age of 79.

Former Dons keeper Bobby Clark shot a hole-in-one in Moray at the age of 79.

He is one of the genuine stars in the Scottish football firmament.

And many will join us in sending him best wishes on this milestone birthday.

 

Conversation