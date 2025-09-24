Former Skye hotel boss banned as director over £400k unpaid VAT

A former Isle of Skye hotel boss has been banned from being a company director for four years after his business collapsed owing more than £400,000 in unpaid VAT.

Campbell Dickson, 58, was the director of Caledonian Skye Ltd, which traded as The Portree Hotel on Somerled Square.

The Portree Hotel is now run by a different company, from which Mr Dickson resigned as a director in May 2023.

Skye hotel director banned after £1.7m tax debts in three companies

The company went into liquidation in June 2023, having paid just £133,654 of the £574,238 in VAT due between May 2022 and May 2023.

The shortfall left HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) more than £440,000 out of pocket.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Dickson, which took effect on 24 September.

The ban prevents Mr Dickson from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without court permission.

The Insolvency Service said Mr Dickson, who is originally from Edinburgh, had a track record of companies failing to meet their tax liabilities.

Two earlier businesses linked to him also collapsed, leaving behind large debts.

Ex-Portree Hotel boss barred from running firms after VAT failures

Caledonian Skye, which went into administration in November 2019, owed HMRC £364,779.

Calcam Skye, wound up in May 2022, left another £789,670 unpaid. Together with the latest failure, HMRC is owed more than £1.7 million.

Neil North, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “Campbell Dickson has been the director of consecutive companies with similar names that have failed, leaving hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax owed to HMRC each time.

“Directors have a firm duty to ensure they deal properly with tax matters and pay what is due.

“Taxation revenue provides for the benefit of all and cannot simply be ignored.”

Richard Hopwood, head of insolvency at HMRC, said: “The majority of businesses pay the tax that is due, but we will pursue those who refuse to play by the rules.

“It is crucial that we act to protect the system so reputable firms can thrive.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat