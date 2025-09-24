Former Skye hotel boss banned as director over £400k unpaid VAT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Skye hotel boss banned as director over £400k unpaid VAT

The ruling prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without court permission.

By Louise Glen
Campbell Dickson. Image: Supplied.
Campbell Dickson. Image: Supplied.

A former Isle of Skye hotel boss has been banned from being a company director for four years after his business collapsed owing more than £400,000 in unpaid VAT.

Campbell Dickson, 58, was the director of Caledonian Skye Ltd, which traded as The Portree Hotel on Somerled Square.

The Portree Hotel is now run by a different company, from which Mr Dickson resigned as a director in May 2023.

Skye hotel director banned after £1.7m tax debts in three companies

The company went into liquidation in June 2023, having paid just £133,654 of the £574,238 in VAT due between May 2022 and May 2023.

The shortfall left HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) more than £440,000 out of pocket.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Dickson, which took effect on 24 September.

The ban prevents Mr Dickson from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without court permission.

The Insolvency Service said Mr Dickson, who is originally from Edinburgh, had a track record of companies failing to meet their tax liabilities.

Two earlier businesses linked to him also collapsed, leaving behind large debts.

Portree Hotel where Skye hotel boss was once in charge.
The former Portree Hotel boss has been banned. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Ex-Portree Hotel boss barred from running firms after VAT failures

Caledonian Skye, which went into administration in November 2019, owed HMRC £364,779.

Calcam Skye, wound up in May 2022, left another £789,670 unpaid. Together with the latest failure, HMRC is owed more than £1.7 million.

Neil North, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “Campbell Dickson has been the director of consecutive companies with similar names that have failed, leaving hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax owed to HMRC each time.

“Directors have a firm duty to ensure they deal properly with tax matters and pay what is due.

“Taxation revenue provides for the benefit of all and cannot simply be ignored.”

Richard Hopwood, head of insolvency at HMRC, said: “The majority of businesses pay the tax that is due, but we will pursue those who refuse to play by the rules.

“It is crucial that we act to protect the system so reputable firms can thrive.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation