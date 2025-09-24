Investigation after body discovered off Iona

A body has been recovered off the coast of Iona, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 1.45pm on Tuesday September 23.

Officers attended after receiving reports that a body had been found in the waters near the island, which lies off the south-west coast of Mull.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Tuesday 23 we were made aware a body had been recovered off the coast of Iona.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No further details have been released at this stage, and the identity of the person has not been confirmed.

It is also not yet known whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

The island of Iona, with its historic abbey and small community of around 170 residents, attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course, as is standard procedure for sudden deaths in Scotland.

