Corey Dalziel, the Northfield Rocket Man who keeps proving people wrong — including me

Corey Dalziel sits next to his mum, wearing an Elton John T-shirt and the attitude of a seasoned rock star.

Over the course of an hour-long interview, Corey, from Northfield in Aberdeen, reels off lists of his favourite singers like they’re his best friends — Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and, above all, Elton John, the source of his nickname The Rocket Man, which is emblazoned across his chest.

He delivers sage advice like a rock guru (“Every time I touch a song, I want to give it respect, but I also want to have a bit of that essence within me, a bit of its spirit.”).

And he offers up philosophy worthy of an Instagram motivational reel (“Don’t give up on your dreams, because look how far it’s gotten me”).

It is tremendous fun, and entirely unexpected.

Here he is, a 27-year-old with cerebral palsy, autism and learning difficulties — and the swagger and soul of Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen.

Defying the odds

But then Corey has spent much of his life defying expectations.

Born nine weeks premature, he wasn’t expected to survive.

When Corey was two-and-a-half, doctors warned his cerebral palsy was so severe he wouldn’t be able to walk or talk. Then, aged 12, a failed operation to fix his leg brought another prediction: Corey would be in a wheelchair by the time he turned 18.

But Corey had other ideas.

“Sometimes he gets frustrated because he can’t do the things we take for granted — getting dressed, tying your shoes, brushing your teeth,” his mum Michelle Adam says.

“But he never gives up. He just keeps going.”

Losing his biggest fan

It’s a resilience that has carried Corey through challenge after challenge — including the most devastating of all this summer, when his dad Allan passed away at the age of just 52.

Allan was Corey’s taxi driver to rehearsals, his biggest fan in the audience and the one who told him to use his disabilities as a strength, not a weakness.

And while both parents instilled in Corey his love of music, it was Allan who passed on an enduring love of the giants — Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Ozzy Ozbourne.

Even when Corey talks about his dad, it is through the prism of music.

“I was devastated when George Michael died,” he says at one point. “Same with my dad. But everybody has ups and downs. Look at Ozzy Ozbourne!”

And he’s quick to point out the fact that Allan died less than an hour after the Black Sabbath singer, who passed away on July 22 – music again allowing Corey to make sense of his grief.

“I know he’d want me to keep going,” he says of Allan. “He’d want the music to heal me.”

The show must go on…

Corey’s determination to overcome his challenges will take centre stage on Saturday October 4, when he performs at the Music 4 U showcase at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

The event is the highlight of the year for the Aberdeen charity, which uses music to transform the lives of young people with additional support needs.

Corey and his fellow Music 4 U participants will sing both individually and in groups, belting out songs from musicals, the current charts and some jukebox classics.

It is the culmination of weeks of rehearsals and smaller performances that Music 4 U put on in the local community; in care homes, shopping centres and other spots.

For Corey, it is also another milestone in his ten years with Music 4 U, transforming him from a shy and — as he admits himself — depressed 17-year-old who had just left the relative security of the additional support needs (ASN) unit at Bucksburn Academy.

“I’ve always just wanted to fit in,” he says. “I tried to fit in, but I couldn’t — because of the way I was.”

It is the kind of unflinching honesty that catches me off-guard more than once during our conversation.

Beside him, Michelle looks like she’s hearing this for the first time too.

“Sometimes he’ll come out with something and I’ll sit back and think, ‘Where did that come from?’” she tells me later. “He’s very wise.”

Finding his place

But if school was occasionally tough for Corey, life got harder once they were over.

After leaving Bucksburn, all he had on the horizon was the offer of a place in an adult day centre.

“They wanted him to sit and play dominoes with older people,” Michelle recalls. “I thought, ‘No way. He’s 18. He needs something meaningful.’

Corey’s older brother had previously been a part of Music 4 U, so when Michelle asked founder and creative director Debra Baxter if Corey could come along, she gave a wholehearted yes.

“When Corey first came, he was shy, a bit hesitant,” Debra recalls. “But he had that support from his family, and you could see straight away there was music in him. Once he was given the platform, he just flourished.”

Corey was perfect fit for Music 4 U. Debra got the idea for the charity while volunteering with ASN children and saw a need for people caught in what she terms the “grey zone” of care.

“The young people we work with don’t need life-and-limb medical support, but they’re also going to struggle in employment,” she says. “There was nothing for them, they’d end up wandering round the shops or sitting at home. That’s what inspired this project — to give them something fulfilling.”

Lost in music

I get a good idea of what that looks in the rehearsal room at the Music 4 U headquarters on Aberdeen’s harbour front.

As Corey talks to friends I meet Leithan, a young man in a Liverpool football shirt who gives Corey a run for his money when it comes to rock fandom.

Leithan, who has Down’s syndrome, loves David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, Elton John… the list goes on and on.

He also loves playing the drums, pointing to a set at the back of the room, behind a rack of acoustic guitars and other instruments that play a major role in Music 4 U’s activities.

One of the tutors, Liam, is strumming a guitar and Leithan, Corey and a few of the other participants show off their skills with a rousing rendition of Robbie William’s Angels.

Corey — in the middle, like a moth to the limelight — is giving it the full Sister Sledge; he’s lost in music and having a ball.

“Music is in his bones,” Debra says. “When he’s on a stage, he’s a totally different person, and he captivates an audience like nothing else. The others do too, of course, but Corey has something very special.”

Northfield Rocket Man Corey Dalziel prepares for biggest show yet

Corey is aware the Beach Ballroom show will be his toughest performance yet — his first without his dad.

Somehow, he’s got to make it through singing Circles by Post Malone, a song fraught with memories of Allan.

He first picked the song up “just for a bit of fun” but Allan loved it so much that he insisted Corey sing it properly. After Allan’s death, the track became Corey’s way of keeping him close.

“It’s difficult because all the time he heard the song in the practice phases,” Corey explains. “He’s there in it.”

It is a beautiful way of putting it, and once again Corey catches me unawares with his old-soul wisdom. Next to him, Corey’s mum rubs his back, trying to hold back the tears. I remember that she, too, is coping with grief.

Yet it doesn’t take long for Corey to slip back into rock star mode.

Asked about his future plans he leans back like he’s putting on a pair of sunglasses and shrugs: “I’m just hoping to see where it takes me. Sometimes if you know what you’re getting yourself into, it’s not really fun.

We’re all laughing now. “Oh, Corey,” Michelle says, shaking her head as her son carries on.

“It’s better not to know what you’re getting into,” he adds with a big grin. “That’s the joy.”

Elton John, the other Rocket Man, couldn’t have said it better himself.

Tickets for the I Am show at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on Saturday October 4 can be bought here.