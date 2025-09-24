Motorcyclist taken to hospital as crash closes North Anderson Drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Motorcyclist taken to hospital as crash closes North Anderson Drive

There are large tailbacks on the busy Aberdeen road.

By Graham Fleming
The road is currently closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on North Anderson Drive.

The crash between a motorbike and another vehicle has closed the busy Aberdeen road between the roundabout at Cairncry Road, Provost Fraser Drive and the junction with Lang Stracht.

Police were called to the scene there at around 4.50pm, where a cordon has been put up.

Ambulances then transported the motorcyclist to hospital.

There are large tailbacks on North Anderson Drive due to the closure with long wait times.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative roads where possible.

Long tailbacks on North Anderson Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to a crash on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen involving a vehicle and a motorbike which happened around 4.50pm today.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

“The road is closed between the roundabout at Cairncry Road, Provost Fraser Drive and the junction with Lang Stracht.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

