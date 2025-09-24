Motorcyclist taken to hospital as crash closes North Anderson Drive

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on North Anderson Drive.

The crash between a motorbike and another vehicle has closed the busy Aberdeen road between the roundabout at Cairncry Road, Provost Fraser Drive and the junction with Lang Stracht.

Police were called to the scene there at around 4.50pm, where a cordon has been put up.

Ambulances then transported the motorcyclist to hospital.

There are large tailbacks on North Anderson Drive due to the closure with long wait times.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative roads where possible.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to a crash on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen involving a vehicle and a motorbike which happened around 4.50pm today.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

“The road is closed between the roundabout at Cairncry Road, Provost Fraser Drive and the junction with Lang Stracht.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

