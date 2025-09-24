Missing Cape Wrath trail walker traced more than a week after being reported missing

A man who was reported missing in the Glenfinnan area of the Highlands more than a week ago has been traced, police have confirmed.

76-year-old Ian Currie embarked on the “challenging” Cape Wrath trail on the morning of Tuesday, September 16.

The “experienced” walker was due to stay at Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, however, he did not arrive as expected.

There were concerns for his whereabouts, with police believing he may have strayed from his planned path and could have travelled east from Glenfinnan instead of north.

However, a witness came forward saying they saw him on the 200-mile trail.

Multi-agency search efforts, including Locahber and Royal Air Force mountain rescue teams, were involved in the search for Mr Currie, who lives in Edinburgh.

Police: ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals’

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Ian Currie, who was reported missing in the Glenfinnan area on Tuesday, September 16, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”