Four Highland banks axed as Bank of Scotland downsizes again

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has urged bosses to rethink the decision, which will take the number of closures to seven in just two years.

By Michelle Henderson
The exterior of the Bank of Scotland branch in Nairn.
Bank of Scotland's Nairn Branch is among four banks earmarked for closure next year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Bank bosses have been urged to reconsider plans to axe four Highland branches.

The Bank of Scotland is preparing to close branches in Nairn, Dingwall, Gairloch and Tain next year.

They are among 13 sites across the UK that are to disappear between January and October.

Changes in customer preferences and a shift to online banking have once again been given as reasons for the closures.

The decision has been slammed by Highland MSP Kate Forbes.

She has urged the Bank of Scotland to think again.

Staff at the three branches now face an uncertain future with the business.

Officials have confirmed that all staff affected will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business.

Bank of Scotland branch on corner of Dingwall High Street.
MSP Kate Forbes is calling for bosses to reconsider plans to close four Highland branches, including Dingwall. Image: Google Maps.

Seven banks axed in two years

The announcement marks the latest blow to High Streets across the north.

Earlier this year, Bank of Scotland executives closed branches in Wick, Kyle and Golspie. 

Taking to social media social media, Kate Forbes said the closure of Dingwall’s High Street branch would adversely impact the most vulnerable members of society.

She wrote: “The Bank of Scotland has announced plans to close Dingwall’s final branch in March 2026.

“I’ve written to urge them to reconsider.

“Unfortunately, this will affect our most vulnerable residents the most: older people, those with disabilities and households without reliable internet.

“Dingwall serves rural communities across a huge area.

“I’ll be doing all I can to see a sustainable solution emerge that will serve the town.”

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson: “The way people are banking has changed as many customers are managing their money through our app.

“We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.

“Alongside our app, customers can use any Bank of Scotland, Lloyds or Halifax branch, the Post Office or Banking Hubs for their everyday banking.

“And they can deposit cash at over 3,000 PayPoint locations across Scotland.“

