City police chief asks residents ‘not to get involved’ as anti-immigration group launches ‘patrols’ on Aberdeen streets

An anti-immigration group in Aberdeen has shared plans to launch evening patrols to keep the city’s streets “safe and welcoming”.

A poster was shared online on Wednesday calling for volunteers to come forward to join a new patrol team.

In response, an Aberdeen police chief has asked the public to refrain from getting involved, while a city councillor said the protesters are the problem.

The group named “Aberdeen Against Illegal Migration (AAIM)” was formed in August by protesters.

They have organised several gatherings in the weeks since outside buildings housing asylum seekers in the city.

Protests have been held near the former Hampton by Hilton in Westhill and the Doubletree by Hilton at the beach.

More recently, the demonstrations have been held at Farmers Hall in Rosemount, where asylum seekers have recently moved into former student accommodation.

These have led to a number of individuals being charged in connection with “inciting racial hatred”.

AAIM has now decided to launch patrols to help “create a stronger, safer community”.

They are proposing that they will carry out evening patrols on the city’s streets after 6pm.

While some local residents have already expressed their desire to sign up, others have labelled them vigilantes.

Some comments suggest patrols should be left to the police or those with official safeguarding training.

The post shared online states: “Starting soon, AAIM Street Patrol will be walking the neighbourhood in teams of three or four people after 6pm to help keep our streets safe, visible and welcoming.

“We need volunteers.

“Together we can create a stronger, safer community.”

There is no mention of what areas will be patrolled or if training will be provided to the volunteers.

Police chief asks public not to get involved with patrols

Top Aberdeen police chief, Superintendent David Howieson said: “We are aware of online information in relation to proposed activity in Aberdeen and are engaging with those involved.

“Police Scotland does not endorse, condone or encourage this activity and we are asking the public to refrain from participating.

“If you have any concerns about any issues in your community, please contact us via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection for Aberdeen City Council said: “Let me be absolutely clear, no one is illegal.

“Aberdeen continues to be a safe place thanks to Police Scotland and our community partners.

“This was shown only last week, where we received a purple flag for a 12th year in a row.

“These people have caused chaos and fear in our communities, clashing with Police Scotland, getting arrested for inciting racial hatred.

“They are the problem. Those seeking sanctuary in our city are welcome here.”