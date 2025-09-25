City police chief asks residents ‘not to get involved’ as anti-immigration group launches ‘patrols’ on Aberdeen streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City police chief asks residents ‘not to get involved’ as anti-immigration group launches ‘patrols’ on Aberdeen streets

The protesters have laid out their plans for evening patrols 'for a stronger, safer community'.

By Ellie Milne
Two sides standing off in Farmers Hall.
Protestors in Farmers Hall, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An anti-immigration group in Aberdeen has shared plans to launch evening patrols to keep the city’s streets “safe and welcoming”.

A poster was shared online on Wednesday calling for volunteers to come forward to join a new patrol team.

In response, an Aberdeen police chief has asked the public to refrain from getting involved, while a city councillor said the protesters are the problem.

The group named “Aberdeen Against Illegal Migration (AAIM)” was formed in August by protesters.

They have organised several gatherings in the weeks since outside buildings housing asylum seekers in the city.

Protests have been held near the former Hampton by Hilton in Westhill and the Doubletree by Hilton at the beach.

More recently, the demonstrations have been held at Farmers Hall in Rosemount, where asylum seekers have recently moved into former student accommodation.

These have led to a number of individuals being charged in connection with “inciting racial hatred”.

Two protest groups facing off in Farmers Hall, Rosemount
Locals have expressed worry over protests. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Anti-immigration group to launch street patrols in Aberdeen

AAIM has now decided to launch patrols to help “create a stronger, safer community”.

They are proposing that they will carry out evening patrols on the city’s streets after 6pm.

While some local residents have already expressed their desire to sign up, others have labelled them vigilantes.

Some comments suggest patrols should be left to the police or those with official safeguarding training.

The post shared online states: “Starting soon, AAIM Street Patrol will be walking the neighbourhood in teams of three or four people after 6pm to help keep our streets safe, visible and welcoming.

“We need volunteers.

“Together we can create a stronger, safer community.”

There is no mention of what areas will be patrolled or if training will be provided to the volunteers.

Davie Howieson. Image: DC Thomson.

Police chief asks public not to get involved with patrols

Top Aberdeen police chief, Superintendent David Howieson said: “We are aware of online information in relation to proposed activity in Aberdeen and are engaging with those involved.

“Police Scotland does not endorse, condone or encourage this activity and we are asking the public to refrain from participating.

“If you have any concerns about any issues in your community, please contact us via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection for Aberdeen City Council said: “Let me be absolutely clear, no one is illegal.

“Aberdeen continues to be a safe place thanks to Police Scotland and our community partners.

“This was shown only last week, where we received a purple flag for a 12th year in a row.

“These people have caused chaos and fear in our communities, clashing with Police Scotland, getting arrested for inciting racial hatred.

“They are the problem. Those seeking sanctuary in our city are welcome here.”

