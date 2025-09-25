Firefighters tackle blaze near Fort William

Emergency services are dealing with a fire at a house in Corpach, near Fort William.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident shortly after 10am on Thursday after reports of a blaze on Albyn Drive.

Two appliances, one from Fort William and another from Kinlochleven, were sent to the scene.

The found a garage at the property well alight.

Firefighters at blaze in Corpach

Fire crews remain in attendance and are continuing to work to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a garage fire at a property in Albyn Drive in Corpach near Fort William.

“Two appliances from Fort William and Kinlochleven are in attendance.

“Fire crews are making good progress.”

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights or join the chat on Facebook.