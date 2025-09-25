World’s first Hot Wheels Stunt Show to be held in Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

World’s first Hot Wheels Stunt Show to be held in Aberdeen this weekend

The event will pose drivers an array of unique challenges - culminating in one final death-defying stunt.

By Ross Hempseed

For the first time Hot Wheels fans will be able to see life-size cars in action as they perform outrageous stunts at the P&J Live.

The Hot Wheels Stunt Show is the first of its kind and pits drivers and cars against an array of death-defying challenges.

The show transforms the popular collector’s item into life-size versions of themselves including the GT Scorcher, Boneshaker and Rodger Dodger.

Driven by some hugely talented stunt drivers, they will compete across 10 rounds culminating in the most outrageous stunt attempted – the 33-foot iconic orange 360-degree loop.

The 33-foot orange loop. The stands behind will be full at the weekend.
The 33-foot loop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal had the opportunity to feel the thrill of being in one of the stunt cars ahead of the show this weekend.

Says Ross: “Donning a race suit and helmet, I was strapped into the stunt car along with stunt driver Marco, a veteran of 30 years.

Ross, in safety gear, ahead of his ride in one of the Hot Wheels cars.
P&J reporter Ross donned a suit for a few laps around the track. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We raced around the P&J Live arena in the car, dodging obstacles and weaving through stunt equipment.

“The highlight was the doughnuts, with the car’s tyres billowing smoke from drifting across the track.”

Ross and Marco, smoke billowing from the tyres of their car. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Four shows are to take place in Aberdeen this weekend, two on Saturday September 27 and two on Sunday 28.

Hot Wheels cars performing daring stunts live at the P&J Live

Hosts Mike Williams and Sierra Prue with some of the cars - and the specially created orange loop.
Mike Williams and Sierra Prue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It will be hosted by Michael C Williams and Sierra Prue, who will also be on commentary duty as the 16 drivers compete.

Michael said: “We are going to have ten challenging stunts throughout the course of the show.

“On the track we have drift cars, two-wheel cars, a razor and quadbikes.

“And to tackle the 10-metre tall loop, we have an all new designed signature stunt car.”

A number of modified cars, in bright colours. ready for the show.
Some of the modified Hot Wheels cars. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The show has been in development for months, with the orange loop specifically designed for it.

Despite travelling the world, Michael had not previously visited Scotland, so was delighted to be up in the north-east.

For him, the most exciting moment of the show is when the cars come into the arena.

“The sound and the smell, it’s exhilarating,” he says.

As a brand, Hot Wheels started in 1968 and has now evolved into something life-size for live audiences.

Michael added: “The show has a little bit of everything for everybody.

“Whether you are an avid collector, or just a kid just starting out, people are going to really enjoy the show.”

Conversation