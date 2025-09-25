World’s first Hot Wheels Stunt Show to be held in Aberdeen this weekend

For the first time Hot Wheels fans will be able to see life-size cars in action as they perform outrageous stunts at the P&J Live.

The Hot Wheels Stunt Show is the first of its kind and pits drivers and cars against an array of death-defying challenges.

The show transforms the popular collector’s item into life-size versions of themselves including the GT Scorcher, Boneshaker and Rodger Dodger.

Driven by some hugely talented stunt drivers, they will compete across 10 rounds culminating in the most outrageous stunt attempted – the 33-foot iconic orange 360-degree loop.

The Press and Journal had the opportunity to feel the thrill of being in one of the stunt cars ahead of the show this weekend.

Says Ross: “Donning a race suit and helmet, I was strapped into the stunt car along with stunt driver Marco, a veteran of 30 years.

“We raced around the P&J Live arena in the car, dodging obstacles and weaving through stunt equipment.

“The highlight was the doughnuts, with the car’s tyres billowing smoke from drifting across the track.”

Four shows are to take place in Aberdeen this weekend, two on Saturday September 27 and two on Sunday 28.

Hot Wheels cars performing daring stunts live at the P&J Live

It will be hosted by Michael C Williams and Sierra Prue, who will also be on commentary duty as the 16 drivers compete.

Michael said: “We are going to have ten challenging stunts throughout the course of the show.

“On the track we have drift cars, two-wheel cars, a razor and quadbikes.

“And to tackle the 10-metre tall loop, we have an all new designed signature stunt car.”

The show has been in development for months, with the orange loop specifically designed for it.

Despite travelling the world, Michael had not previously visited Scotland, so was delighted to be up in the north-east.

For him, the most exciting moment of the show is when the cars come into the arena.

“The sound and the smell, it’s exhilarating,” he says.

As a brand, Hot Wheels started in 1968 and has now evolved into something life-size for live audiences.

Michael added: “The show has a little bit of everything for everybody.

“Whether you are an avid collector, or just a kid just starting out, people are going to really enjoy the show.”