‘Dark day for regional news’ as STV plans to move bulletins away from Aberdeen

STV has confirmed it is planning to scrap its Aberdeen bulletins as it moves its news service to Glasgow.

About 60 jobs will be cut across the business in an effort to save an additional £3 million by the end of next year.

Staff were made aware of the proposed company changes earlier today.

The move includes combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

This will mark the end of the news programme broadcast from the Craigshaw Business Park in West Tullos.

However, STV confirmed its teams will continue to work from the existing bases across the country, including Aberdeen and Inverness.

Job cuts at STV

STV confirmed it is seeking permission from Ofcom to transfer to a single news service.

Rufus Radcliffe, chief executive of STV Group, said: “Today we’ve told our people that we will seek permission from Ofcom to make changes to both of our licences, which would allow STV Central and STV North to co-produce a single news service for Scotland.

“We’re also planning to move gallery production and presentation for STV News to Glasgow.

“Newsgathering teams will continue on the ground across Scotland and from all of our existing bases in Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“The expansion of our digital news offering across platforms is ongoing.”

He said the company has to adapt to the way audiences are consuming news – with a decline in TV viewers and an increase in digital.

Decisions have been made to “protect” the news service but will have an impact on staff.

Mr Radcliffe added: “Our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can.

“We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”

Concerns raised about changes

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden raised the issue of job cuts during First Minister’s Questions today.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said: “This devastating announcement marks a dark day for regional news across the north and north-east of Scotland.

“The STV North bulletin, formally Grampian TV, has played a pivotal role in delivering local news that is relevant to rural communities beyond the central belt for more than 60 years.

“It gives northern Scotland a voice across a range of issues that under these plans, would very much diminish.

“At the heart of this are the staff who work tirelessly to provide quality news across Scotland, and my thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“The loss of this news programme will be hugely detrimental to the checks and balances of all levels of government.”

First Minister John Swinney echoed these view, stating he was “concerned” about the proposed changes.

‘Large-scale job cuts’ condemned

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross described the job cuts as a “hammer blow” for the local area.

He added: “I am deeply concerned that stories that are being made and shown from the central belt will simply not be relevant to these communities.

“We are in serious danger that local voices will not be heard in a Glasgow-based programme on issues such as the A9 and A96, the threats to jobs in the oil and gas sector and maternity services at Dr Gray’s and I hope these changes will not go ahead.”

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has also condemned the plans for “large-scale” job cuts.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “These are devastating cuts – not just affecting hard working local journalists, but for STV viewers generally, particularly those in the north of Scotland who will face seeing much loved local coverage axed.

“While there is no doubt that STV faces financial pressures and a decline of studio productions, none of that can be blamed on the hard-working journalists at STV News.”