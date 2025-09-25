‘Dark day for regional news’ as STV plans to move bulletins away from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dark day for regional news’ as STV plans to move bulletins away from Aberdeen

The broadcaster has confirmed about 60 roles will be impacted across the business.

By Ellie Milne
STV Aberdeen sign
STV News station in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

STV has confirmed it is planning to scrap its Aberdeen bulletins as it moves its news service to Glasgow.

About 60 jobs will be cut across the business in an effort to save an additional £3 million by the end of next year.

Staff were made aware of the proposed company changes earlier today.

The move includes combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

This will mark the end of the news programme broadcast from the Craigshaw Business Park in West Tullos.

STV sign
STV is making job cuts. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

However, STV confirmed its teams will continue to work from the existing bases across the country, including Aberdeen and Inverness.

Job cuts at STV

STV confirmed it is seeking permission from Ofcom to transfer to a single news service.

Rufus Radcliffe, chief executive of STV Group, said: “Today we’ve told our people that we will seek permission from Ofcom to make changes to both of our licences, which would allow STV Central and STV North to co-produce a single news service for Scotland.

“We’re also planning to move gallery production and presentation for STV News to Glasgow.

“Newsgathering teams will continue on the ground across Scotland and from all of our existing bases in Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“The expansion of our digital news offering across platforms is ongoing.”

STV Aberdeen office locator
STV plans to end the broadcast of its north news programme. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He said the company has to adapt to the way audiences are consuming news – with a decline in TV viewers and an increase in digital.

Decisions have been made to “protect” the news service but will have an impact on staff.

Mr Radcliffe added: “Our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can.

“We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”

Concerns raised about changes

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden raised the issue of job cuts during First Minister’s Questions today.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said: “This devastating announcement marks a dark day for regional news across the north and north-east of Scotland.

“The STV North bulletin, formally Grampian TV, has played a pivotal role in delivering local news that is relevant to rural communities beyond the central belt for more than 60 years.

Douglas Lumsden headshot
North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

“It gives northern Scotland a voice across a range of issues that under these plans, would very much diminish.

“At the heart of this are the staff who work tirelessly to provide quality news across Scotland, and my thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“The loss of this news programme will be hugely detrimental to the checks and balances of all levels of government.”

First Minister John Swinney echoed these view, stating he was “concerned” about the proposed changes.

‘Large-scale job cuts’ condemned

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross described the job cuts as a “hammer blow” for the local area.

He added: “I am deeply concerned that stories that are being made and shown from the central belt will simply not be relevant to these communities.

“We are in serious danger that local voices will not be heard in a Glasgow-based programme on issues such as the A9 and A96, the threats to jobs in the oil and gas sector and maternity services at Dr Gray’s and I hope these changes will not go ahead.”

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has also condemned the plans for “large-scale” job cuts.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross.. Image: PA.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “These are devastating cuts – not just affecting hard working local journalists, but for STV viewers generally, particularly those in the north of Scotland who will face seeing much loved local coverage axed.

“While there is no doubt that STV faces financial pressures and a decline of studio productions, none of that can be blamed on the hard-working journalists at STV News.”

