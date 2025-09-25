Why have unique aircraft trails been seen over Aberdeenshire skies this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why have unique aircraft trails been seen over Aberdeenshire skies this week?

The Press and Journal looks into the curious patterns being left overhead.

By Graham Fleming
Trails have been popping up all over Aberdeenshire. Image: Lorraine McConnon
Trails have been popping up all over Aberdeenshire. Image: Lorraine McConnon

North-east residents have been noticing a series of sky trails forming unique patterns across Aberdeenshire.

Looking up into the horizon over the past few days, you may have noticed circular patterns being formed by aircraft.

The patterns could be seen across the region above the likes of Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Peterhead and Inverurie and others.

The trails have been seen throughout the week, which has prompted a number of people to seek answers on social media.

Now, we can reveal that the unusual patterns are being caused by a series of RAF training exercises.

Exercise Cobra Warrior has been running since September 12. The operation is putting more than a dozen allied squadrons through their paces.

They will be involved with three weeks of high-intensity training.

Operating out of RAF’s Leuchars Station – air forces from Canada, Italy Germany and the USA have come together for competitive warfighting exercises.

Aberdeenshire sky trails caused by large-scale RAF exercise

The training has been said to even include “large-scale mock battles” to replicate the intensity of modern aerial warfare.

The area over Aberdeenshire is frequently used, as it “offers overland and oversea training.”

An RAF Spokesperson said: “Exercise Cobra Warrior is designed to train participants in high-intensity tactical air warfighting operations.

“The complex training environments are often the culmination of a variety of Qualified Weapons Instructor Courses and prepares all personnel for operations.”

Have you seen the trails? Let us know in the comments. 

Conversation