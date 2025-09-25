Why have unique aircraft trails been seen over Aberdeenshire skies this week?

North-east residents have been noticing a series of sky trails forming unique patterns across Aberdeenshire.

Looking up into the horizon over the past few days, you may have noticed circular patterns being formed by aircraft.

The patterns could be seen across the region above the likes of Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Peterhead and Inverurie and others.

The trails have been seen throughout the week, which has prompted a number of people to seek answers on social media.

Now, we can reveal that the unusual patterns are being caused by a series of RAF training exercises.

Exercise Cobra Warrior has been running since September 12. The operation is putting more than a dozen allied squadrons through their paces.

They will be involved with three weeks of high-intensity training.

Operating out of RAF’s Leuchars Station – air forces from Canada, Italy Germany and the USA have come together for competitive warfighting exercises.

The training has been said to even include “large-scale mock battles” to replicate the intensity of modern aerial warfare.

The area over Aberdeenshire is frequently used, as it “offers overland and oversea training.”

An RAF Spokesperson said: “Exercise Cobra Warrior is designed to train participants in high-intensity tactical air warfighting operations.

“The complex training environments are often the culmination of a variety of Qualified Weapons Instructor Courses and prepares all personnel for operations.”

