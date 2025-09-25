Funerals held for three Lochaber teenagers: ‘Your light will shine in our hearts forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funerals held for three Lochaber teenagers: ‘Your light will shine in our hearts forever’

The funerals were held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

By Louise Glen
Lochaber teenagers Fergus Ward, Jordan Cameron and Lewis Knox.
Funerals have been held for Jordan Cameron, Fergus Ward and Lewis Knox in Fort William and Lochaber. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.

The funerals of three much-loved Lochaber teenagers who died in a car crash near Arisaig have taken place, with thousands of people turning out to pay their respects.

Lewis Knox, Jordan Cameron and Fergus Ward lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident on the A830 on August 28.

Their funerals were held on consecutive days this week, each service drawing large crowds from across the community.

Thousands turn out for funerals of Lochaber teenagers

The first funeral was held on Monday at Duncansburgh Church in Fort William for Lewis.

That was followed on Tuesday by Jordan’s funeral at Caol Community Centre.

The service was livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Fergus’s service was held on Wednesday, also at Duncansburgh Church.

Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers for their frineds.
Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers in tribute to their friends. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

He was laid to rest at Glen Nevis Ceremony.

Tributes have continued to be laid outside Lochaber Leisure Centre.

They include flowers, candles, lanterns, shinty tops, football shirts and scarves.

All were former Lochaber High School pupils and keen sports players.

Lewis and Fergus were regular members of Fort William Shinty Club and integral parts of its under-17 squad.

And Lewis’s family asked for donations in his name to go to the shinty club and towards a memorial bench.

‘Our gentle loving boy’

In a tribute online, his family said: “Tragically taken from us too soon, our gentle loving boy, Lewis Philip Knox, aged 16 years, on Thursday 28th August 2025.

“Beloved son of Alan and Liz, brother to Shaun, Alan, Kris, Louise and the late Scott.

“A much-loved grandson to Elizabeth and the late William, also the late George and Phyllis, a much loved uncle, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and a great friend to many.

“Your light will shine in our hearts forever.”

Fergus’s family requested mourners wear shinty tops and colourful clothing at his funeral, with donations going to the shinty club and Inverlochy Angling Club.

In a tribute online, his family said: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Fergus Ward, on Thursday 28th August 2025, aged 17 years (apprentice Electrician with I.E.S).

Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers for their friends.
There is an air of sadness across Fort William, and far beyond. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“A treasured son to Catherine and Mark, a cherished grandson to Julie, a dearly loved brother to Scott, Rachel and Sarah, an adored partner to Claire, a much-loved relative and a loyal friend to many.

“Fergus will be remembered for his kind heart, bright spirit, and the love he shared with all who knew him.

“Forever cherished, forever loved, forever Fergus.”

Jordan was a talented footballer, and donations in his memory will support Fort William Football Club’s development fund.

During his funeral, which was live-streamed, the celebrant, Alyson Stewart, described a handsome young man who brought laughter and joy to his family and friends.

She said: “I knew Jordan his whole life and I feel a palpable great sadness that has hit this town and these three young men.”

Teenagers flanked their friend’s coffin

Members of the club’s youth teams flanked Jordan’s coffin as it was piped from the packed community centre.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Borrodale House Hotel at around 11.15pm on August 28.

The three teenagers died at the scene.

An investigation into their deaths was launched by police.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, paid tribute, saying: “It is devastating beyond words.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

