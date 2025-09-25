Funerals held for three Lochaber teenagers: ‘Your light will shine in our hearts forever’

The funerals of three much-loved Lochaber teenagers who died in a car crash near Arisaig have taken place, with thousands of people turning out to pay their respects.

Lewis Knox, Jordan Cameron and Fergus Ward lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident on the A830 on August 28.

Their funerals were held on consecutive days this week, each service drawing large crowds from across the community.

The first funeral was held on Monday at Duncansburgh Church in Fort William for Lewis.

That was followed on Tuesday by Jordan’s funeral at Caol Community Centre.

The service was livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Fergus’s service was held on Wednesday, also at Duncansburgh Church.

He was laid to rest at Glen Nevis Ceremony.

Tributes have continued to be laid outside Lochaber Leisure Centre.

They include flowers, candles, lanterns, shinty tops, football shirts and scarves.

All were former Lochaber High School pupils and keen sports players.

Lewis and Fergus were regular members of Fort William Shinty Club and integral parts of its under-17 squad.

And Lewis’s family asked for donations in his name to go to the shinty club and towards a memorial bench.

‘Our gentle loving boy’

In a tribute online, his family said: “Tragically taken from us too soon, our gentle loving boy, Lewis Philip Knox, aged 16 years, on Thursday 28th August 2025.

“Beloved son of Alan and Liz, brother to Shaun, Alan, Kris, Louise and the late Scott.

“A much-loved grandson to Elizabeth and the late William, also the late George and Phyllis, a much loved uncle, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and a great friend to many.

“Your light will shine in our hearts forever.”

Fergus’s family requested mourners wear shinty tops and colourful clothing at his funeral, with donations going to the shinty club and Inverlochy Angling Club.

In a tribute online, his family said: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Fergus Ward, on Thursday 28th August 2025, aged 17 years (apprentice Electrician with I.E.S).

“A treasured son to Catherine and Mark, a cherished grandson to Julie, a dearly loved brother to Scott, Rachel and Sarah, an adored partner to Claire, a much-loved relative and a loyal friend to many.

“Fergus will be remembered for his kind heart, bright spirit, and the love he shared with all who knew him.

“Forever cherished, forever loved, forever Fergus.”

Jordan was a talented footballer, and donations in his memory will support Fort William Football Club’s development fund.

During his funeral, which was live-streamed, the celebrant, Alyson Stewart, described a handsome young man who brought laughter and joy to his family and friends.

She said: “I knew Jordan his whole life and I feel a palpable great sadness that has hit this town and these three young men.”

Teenagers flanked their friend’s coffin

Members of the club’s youth teams flanked Jordan’s coffin as it was piped from the packed community centre.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Borrodale House Hotel at around 11.15pm on August 28.

The three teenagers died at the scene.

An investigation into their deaths was launched by police.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, paid tribute, saying: “It is devastating beyond words.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

