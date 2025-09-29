EXCLUSIVE ‘Castlehell’: Castlehill Care Home in Inverness faces fresh allegations of abuse and neglect

A grieving daughter has told how her 90-year-old mother endured “hell on earth” inside the Castlehill Care Home in Inverness.

Elaine Pollock says her mum, Betty Thomson, suffered neglect, fear and abuse before dying just nine days after she was finally moved to safety.

Betty had lived at the troubled care home, run by Morar Living, for three years.

In April, The Press and Journal spoke to a number of families who said their loved-ones had been failed by substandard care at the home.

Bosses faced severe criticism from the Care Inspectorate and were told to make urgent improvements.

Many of the issues were still apparent, however, when the BBC went undercover at the home, in the Cradlehall area.

Elaine is the latest to speak out, telling the P&J that what began as hope for security and comfort quickly turned into despair.

“The first time I walked into Castlehill I was impressed as it looked clean and efficient and people seemed well cared for,” Elaine said.

“But after a short time, everything changed. And however loudly you shouted about it, no one listened.”

We have seen dozens of emails sent between the family, Castlehill Care Home and the Care Inspectorate, supporting Elaine’s claims of failures.

‘I was not a daughter — I was a cleaner and dresser’

Elaine says that at times her mother was found distressed, left in soiled clothing, or bearing unexplained bruises.

Her clothes, glasses and even dentures went missing.

“Every time we bought new clothes, they would disappear,” Elaine said.

“Bags of toiletries I took in would vanish overnight.

“Staff would shrug or say they’d look for them, but nothing was ever found.”

The impact on Elaine and Betty’s relationship was profound.

“For the last 18 months of her life, I was not a daughter to my mum,” Elaine said.

“I was her cleaner, her dresser, the finder of everything she lost.

“I missed out on the last part of her life because I was doing Castlehill’s job for them.”

Bullied and silenced by Castlehill management

Elaine claims her repeated complaints were dismissed by Castlehill managers and ignored by the Care Inspectorate.

“Every time I raised a concern, the manager would say ‘No, it never happened’.

“One even told me outright, ‘You are lying’.”

She describes being summoned to meetings with the home manager, a nurse and a representative from Morar Living, who Elaine says accused her of fabricating complaints.

“One threatened I wouldn’t get back into the home to see my mum.

“What choices do you have? You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place because you need care for your loved one.”

Elaine says social workers and her mother’s GP were the only people who truly supported her.

“Approaching the Care Inspectorate was a waste of time. They didn’t listen. But social workers listened and helped me in the end.”

Bruising, abuse, neglect and fear at Castlehill Care Home

Betty’s arms were often marked with bruises that Elaine believed were caused by someone gripping her.

“I asked my mum ‘What’s that on your arm?’

“It was bruising on both sides, like someone had grabbed her..

“Staff told me it was from falling, but her GP said he’d never heard of mum falling.

“Social workers said raising her arms was a sign she was scared.”

Morar Care said the bruising could be related to blood thinning medication, but accepted the cause “could not be established”.

On one occasion, Elaine was horrified when she was phoned by the home to tell her Betty had been sent to hospital, alone, at 2am.

“She had vascular dementia and was only in a top and trousers, with no coat or cardigan to keep her warm.

“She was confused, terrified, and had no one from the home with her.

“When I finally got her back to Castlehill, no one answered the door for half an hour.”

Days later, she says, fresh bruises appeared.

“When I challenged them, they tried to blame the ambulance staff or the hospital.”

Moving to safety — and heartbreak

In July, Betty’s GP gave Elaine stark advice: “Get your mum out of there.”

“On the day she left, staff sat in the office with a Do Not Disturb sign on the door,” Elaine said.

“They didn’t even say goodbye. After three years, she left in silence.”

The contrast at her new home was “like night and day”.

Elaine said: “For 18 months I’d been told my mum was aggressive, that she wandered corridors, that she was difficult.

“But staff in the new home said she was quiet and a lovely person to work with.

“The difference was immediate. I skipped off to work that first morning.”

Tragically, Betty suffered a massive stroke the following day.

She died nine days later, on September 4, though Elaine takes comfort from the care she received in her final days.

“She was dying, but they managed to care for her so well.

“That’s all I wanted — for her to be loved and treated with dignity.”

Fighting for change

Betty, who loved singing and ballroom dancing and met her husband Grant at the Barrowland Ballroom, donated her body to science.

In a written memorial, her favourite song Pennies from Heaven was quoted.

Elaine says she will never stop fighting for accountability.

“It’s not just about getting better care for our parents’ generation — it’s about ours too.

None of us would want to face that time without proper care.”

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said concerns raised about Castlehill Care Home have been taken seriously, with several complaints upheld.

An unannounced inspection began on April 17, 2025, and the report published on May 9 rated three of five areas as “unsatisfactory”.

Due to serious concerns, an Improvement Notice was issued on May 15, outlining four urgent areas for action.

Follow-up visits in June, July, and August monitored progress.

While some conditions were met, unresolved issues remain from the May inspection.

The improvement notice has been withdrawn due to the progress made.

The Care Inspectorate said it continues to monitor the service closely.

What did Morar Care have to say?

A spokesperson for Castlehill Care Home said: “Mrs Thomson was a resident at Castlehill for over three years and during the vast majority of this period we have enjoyed a cordial and positive relationship with her family.

“On June 16 this year, Mrs Thomson suffered from intermittent nose bleeds during the afternoon and evening.

“She was supported by the on-duty nurse at the home and also by a carer, to stem the bleeding.

“At about 01.15am on June 17, we called NHS 24 as a further nose bleed was recorded and because we were aware Mrs Thomson was taking prescribed blood thinning medication.

“An ambulance arrived at 01.30am and two paramedics accompanied Mrs Thomson to hospital.

“Appropriate notifications were made to adult support and protection and to the Care Inspectorate, in line with protocol.

“The nurse at Castlehill then notified the family of Mrs Thomson.

“Following a review of the incident we apologised to the family for not contacting them prior to the ambulance arriving.”

The spokesperson added: “On Mrs Thomson’s return from hospital there was a delay in admitting her at the front door, for which we also apologised.

“We met with the family on June 17 and we also undertook a full case review following bruising noted to Mrs Thomson’s face on 20th June.

“It is known that blood thinning medication may cause bruising, but the cause of the bruising could not be established.

“We have worked closely with the family at all times and we believe we acted with due diligence and professionalism, in accordance with the agreed protocols, throughout.”

They added that the care home team “had the highest regard and affection for Mrs Thomson”.