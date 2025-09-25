Former Robert Gordon University student killed in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Robert Gordon University student killed in Los Angeles

A man has been arrested in connection with charges of murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains.

By Graham Fleming
June pictured in RGU robes in a garden.
June was killed during an incident on September 11. Image: Supplied

A former Robert Gordon University (RGU) student has been killed in Los Angeles, USA.

37-year-old June Bunyan was found dead by the LA police department after an incident recorded on September 11.

LAPD have since arrested a Jonathan Renteria on charges of murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains.

June, originally from the Isle of Arran had previously studied at RGU in Aberdeen.

Achieving multiple degrees, she was most proud of her law degree which she achieved in the Granite City in 2022.

It led her to pursue her dream in the USA to become a defence attorney, which she “worked tirelessly towards,” before her tragic passing.

June at a cafe pointing at a cup of coffee.
A fundraiser has been launched. Image: Supplied

Now a fundraiser has been set up to return her body to Scotland which has already raised over £6,900.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up the crowdfunding page.

In the description, she said she remembers June for her “vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart.”

She wrote: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States.

“Our lives are forever changed.”

Foreign office supporting family of RGU student killed in USA

Ms Tulika said her friend, who grew up on Arran, was pursuing her “dream” of becoming a defence attorney before her life was “cut short so far from home”.

She continued: “We are now faced with the heart-breaking task of bringing her back to the UK.

“She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

The Foreign Office is supporting Ms Bunyan’s family and said it is in contact with local authorities in the US.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in USA and are in contact with the local authorities.”

