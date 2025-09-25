Former Robert Gordon University student killed in Los Angeles

A former Robert Gordon University (RGU) student has been killed in Los Angeles, USA.

37-year-old June Bunyan was found dead by the LA police department after an incident recorded on September 11.

LAPD have since arrested a Jonathan Renteria on charges of murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains.

June, originally from the Isle of Arran had previously studied at RGU in Aberdeen.

Achieving multiple degrees, she was most proud of her law degree which she achieved in the Granite City in 2022.

It led her to pursue her dream in the USA to become a defence attorney, which she “worked tirelessly towards,” before her tragic passing.

Now a fundraiser has been set up to return her body to Scotland which has already raised over £6,900.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up the crowdfunding page.

In the description, she said she remembers June for her “vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart.”

She wrote: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States.

“Our lives are forever changed.”

Foreign office supporting family of RGU student killed in USA

Ms Tulika said her friend, who grew up on Arran, was pursuing her “dream” of becoming a defence attorney before her life was “cut short so far from home”.

She continued: “We are now faced with the heart-breaking task of bringing her back to the UK.

“She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

The Foreign Office is supporting Ms Bunyan’s family and said it is in contact with local authorities in the US.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in USA and are in contact with the local authorities.”