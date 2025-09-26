Stonehaven home designed by celebrated architect hits market

A stunning five-bedroom property once home to the acclaimed early 20th-century architect John Ellis is up for sale.

Set within mature and sheltered grounds in Stonehaven, Haamar House is located on Kings Road.

Views of Stonehaven town and the war memorial – also designed by Ellis – can be seen from the home, which is on the market for offers over £710,000.

The detached house – described as a “very special home” – was built in 1929 and sits in half an acre of grounds.

Haamar House offers substantial living space

It offers an array of well-proportioned rooms – in particular a large and bright the kitchen/dining/living room.

The property has high ceilings throughout and open fires in two of the reception rooms.

Other features include arched windows and a mix of stone, tiled and wooden floorboards.

Impressive kitchen offers a huge living space

The heart of this home is the dining kitchen.

It’s fitted with a range of base drawer and wall cabinets and polished granite worksurfaces and has a substantial island for storage and food prep.

It offers lots of space for dining, together with a substantial seating area that leads to patio doors and the garden.

The elegant sitting room has a box bay window and fireplace and plenty of room for large sofas.

Providing a more casual and informal space is the snug, with French doors to the hallway.

Another substantial room with wood flooring is currently used as a games room.

It currently houses a table tennis table and has something of a Wimbledon theme.

The dining room is a more formal space with views of the garden, while there is also a utility room and study.

Upper floor offers five well-proportioned bedrooms

A carpeted staircase with decorative spindles and an elongated window leads to the first floor.

That’s where master bedroom is found.

The neutral decor and large dual-aspect windows make it light and bright.

Large fitted wardrobes offer plenty of storage space.

It also includes an en suite shower room.

Bedroom two has twin windows and rear garden views,

A third bedroom again looks out to the town’s war memorial.

The fifth and final bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The main bathroom features a freestanding claw foot bath and separate tiled shower enclosure .

Outside, there are large areas of lawn at the front and rear, enclosed by stone walls.

There is also a detached timber double garage with power and light.

Viewings are strictly by appointment with estate agents Savills on 01224 971 110