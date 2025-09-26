Stonehaven home designed by celebrated architect hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven home designed by celebrated architect hits market

Haamar House is selling for offers over £710,000.

By Chris Cromar
The exterior of the home, designed by Stonehaven-born architect John Ellis.
Haamar House is up for sale. Image: Savills.

A stunning five-bedroom property once home to the acclaimed early 20th-century architect John Ellis is up for sale.

Set within mature and sheltered grounds in Stonehaven, Haamar House is located on Kings Road.

Views of Stonehaven town and the war memorial – also designed by Ellis – can be seen from the home, which is on the market for offers over £710,000.

The house sits in mature grounds.
Haamar House is set within around half an acre of land. Image: Savills.

The detached house – described as a “very special home” – was built in 1929 and sits in half an acre of grounds.

Haamar House offers substantial living space

It offers an array of well-proportioned rooms – in particular a large and bright the kitchen/dining/living room.

Haamar House's dining room.
The property is stylish throughout. Image: Savills.

The property has high ceilings throughout and open fires in two of the reception rooms.

Other features include arched windows and a mix of stone, tiled and wooden floorboards.

The kitchen features a tiled floor and offers space dining and seating
The kitchen has plenty of room. Image: Savills.

Impressive kitchen offers a huge living space

The heart of this home is the dining kitchen.

It’s fitted with a  range of base drawer and wall cabinets and polished granite worksurfaces and has a substantial island for storage and food prep.

Haamar House dining area.
The home’s dining area. Image: Savills.

It offers lots of space for dining, together with a substantial seating area that leads to patio doors and the garden.

The sitting room, with lots of windows - including one of the arched windows that appear throughout the house. There is a tiled fireplace and light green and grey soft furnishings.
The impressive living room has a fireplace and arched windows.Image: Savills

The elegant sitting room has a box bay window and fireplace and plenty of room for large sofas.

Providing a more casual and informal space is the snug, with French doors to the hallway.

Another substantial room with wood flooring is currently used as a games room.

It currently houses a table tennis table and has something of a Wimbledon theme.

The games room has a table tennis table - and a large image of Andy Murray on the right-hand wall.
Haamar House’s games room has a Wimbledon theme. Image: Savills.

The dining room is a more formal space with views of the garden, while there is also a utility room and study.

The bathroom has a roll-top bath and separate shower and has a black and white check floor, white tiles and green walls.
The bathroom is modern and bright. Image: Savills.

Upper floor offers five well-proportioned bedrooms

A carpeted staircase with decorative spindles and an elongated window leads to the first floor.

That’s where master bedroom is found.

The neutral decor and large dual-aspect windows make it light and bright.

Large fitted wardrobes offer plenty of storage space.

The master bedroom is painted in grey and white. It comes with fitted wardrobes.
A relaxing night’s sleep is guaranteed in the master bedroom. Image: Savills.

It also includes an en suite shower room.

Bedroom two has twin windows and rear garden views,

A third bedroom again looks out to the town’s war memorial.

The fifth bedroom is being used as an office and is in neutral tones.
The perfect office. Image: Savills.

The fifth and final bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The main bathroom features a freestanding claw foot bath and separate tiled shower enclosure .

The outside space offers plenty of parking and outbuildings.
There is plenty of room to park cars outside Haamar House. Image: Savills.

Outside, there are large areas of lawn at the front and rear, enclosed by stone walls.

The secluded gardens offer space for relaxing and entertaining, including a large stone patio.
The garden is the perfect place to relax. Image: Savills.

There is also a detached timber double garage with power and light.

Viewings are strictly by appointment with estate agents Savills on 01224 971 110

