Toll of Birness roadworks to cause 19 days of disruption for A90 drivers

Roadworks at the Toll of Birness are to cause 19 days of disruption to A90 drivers.

Works, to “deliver improvements” on 1.8km of the A90 carriageway are to get under way on Sunday September 28 until Friday October 17.

The £600,000 project will shut the road, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, each evening from 7.30pm until 6.30am.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in operation on Friday October 3 between 6.30am and 3.30pm.

The work, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will complete two resurfacing schemes back-to-back in order to “minimise disruption to the travelling public.”

A statement, issued by the road maintenance company, reads: “Amey is undertaking overnight surfacing improvements on the A90 near Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire between Sunday September 28 and Friday October 17.

“The £606,000 project will deliver improvements to the A90 carriageway between 1.8 kilometres north of the A948 roundabout at Ellon and 200 metres beyond the Toll of Birness junction with the A952.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out under overnight road closures between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

“There will be no overnight works on Friday or Saturday nights during the work period.”

Diversion after after Toll of Birness roadworks announced

A diversion has been set up in the meantime, taking drivers 22 minutes out of their way.

It is as follows…