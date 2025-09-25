Aberdeen Arts Centre ‘should be saved and pride brought back to city’ after £20 million funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Arts Centre ‘should be saved and pride brought back to city’ after £20 million funding boost

The money, given to the council by the UK Government, is to be used 'to revive high streets, parks and public spaces.'

By Graham Fleming
The Aberdeen Arts Centre could be handed a lifeline due to the funding. Image: Sophie Farquharson
Aberdeen Arts Centre could be saved after a £20 million grant is to be awarded to the council.

The fund – issued by the UK Government – is intended to help local authorities “revive high streets, parks and public spaces.”

The Granite City cash injection is part of a larger £5 billion funding drive to improve towns and cities across the UK.

It comes just months after The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeen Arts Centre could be forced to close without vital lifeline funding.

And now, calls have been made for a portion of the £20m grant to be funnelled into the Granite City entertainment venue to keep it alive.

Councils are also set to be given new powers to save local pubs and libraries, and block unwanted betting and vape shops, as well as “fake barbers.”

Announced by the UK Prime Minster, Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted people “with real skin in the game” to decide how it is spent.

Both the Highlands and Western Isles are also due to benefit from the grant, with both regions also receiving £20m each.

Aberdeen Labour group leader on the council, M Tauqeer Malik welcomed the funding, and hopes that it can be used to save the Arts Centre from closure.

He said: “It is great news that the UK Labour government is to fund Aberdeen with up to £20 million to bring back pride to our city.

The funding could help save the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There is no doubt that, despite Aberdeen Labour investing millions into the city centre, Aberdeen is looking tired.

“I want to see this money being used in regeneration areas to tackle anti-social behaviours, to improve amenities and community facilities right across our city.

“The UK Labour £20 million plan should also help save the Aberdeen Arts Centre, which does some wonderful work for the arts in our city.

“I would hope the council collectively can get behind Castlegate Arts and get in its financial support it deserves.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre could be saved with new funding

The Arts Centre is currently threatened with closure due to a £170,000 funding gap.

Castlegate Arts, who run the venue, recently applied for extra funding for essential maintenance costs which was rejected by the council last May.

But the latest grant could offer the historic venue a lifeline.

The funding announcement was made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer today.

The £5 billion investment aims to support people across 339 neighbourhoods nationwide as part of the Government’s new Pride in Place programme.

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade to give them certainty when planning for the future, totalling £3.5 billion.

This is on top of an existing commitment to 75 areas, costing £1.5 billion.

