Aberdeen Arts Centre ‘should be saved and pride brought back to city’ after £20 million funding boost

Aberdeen Arts Centre could be saved after a £20 million grant is to be awarded to the council.

The fund – issued by the UK Government – is intended to help local authorities “revive high streets, parks and public spaces.”

The Granite City cash injection is part of a larger £5 billion funding drive to improve towns and cities across the UK.

It comes just months after The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeen Arts Centre could be forced to close without vital lifeline funding.

And now, calls have been made for a portion of the £20m grant to be funnelled into the Granite City entertainment venue to keep it alive.

Councils are also set to be given new powers to save local pubs and libraries, and block unwanted betting and vape shops, as well as “fake barbers.”

Announced by the UK Prime Minster, Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted people “with real skin in the game” to decide how it is spent.

Both the Highlands and Western Isles are also due to benefit from the grant, with both regions also receiving £20m each.

Aberdeen Labour group leader on the council, M Tauqeer Malik welcomed the funding, and hopes that it can be used to save the Arts Centre from closure.

He said: “It is great news that the UK Labour government is to fund Aberdeen with up to £20 million to bring back pride to our city.

“There is no doubt that, despite Aberdeen Labour investing millions into the city centre, Aberdeen is looking tired.

“I want to see this money being used in regeneration areas to tackle anti-social behaviours, to improve amenities and community facilities right across our city.

“The UK Labour £20 million plan should also help save the Aberdeen Arts Centre, which does some wonderful work for the arts in our city.

“I would hope the council collectively can get behind Castlegate Arts and get in its financial support it deserves.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre could be saved with new funding

The Arts Centre is currently threatened with closure due to a £170,000 funding gap.

Castlegate Arts, who run the venue, recently applied for extra funding for essential maintenance costs which was rejected by the council last May.

But the latest grant could offer the historic venue a lifeline.

The funding announcement was made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer today.

The £5 billion investment aims to support people across 339 neighbourhoods nationwide as part of the Government’s new Pride in Place programme.

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade to give them certainty when planning for the future, totalling £3.5 billion.

This is on top of an existing commitment to 75 areas, costing £1.5 billion.