Firefighters tackle blaze at Aberdeen primary school

Firefighters have put out a fire at a primary school in the north of Aberdeen after one ignited in its playground.

It broke out at Dyce Primary School, which is located in the Gordon Terrace area, at around 7.25pm tonight.

One appliance from nearby Dyce Community Fire Station was called to the scene to deal with the incident.

They left at 7.40pm.

‘A small fire in the playground’

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The P&J: “It was a small fire in the playground.”