One taken to hospital after fire breaks out at industrial estate near Fort William

One man has been taken to hospital and a number of properties were evacuated after a fire on an industrial estate near Fort William.

At around 6pm on Thursday, emergency services, including fire and police, rushed to Coal Industrial Estate in Banavie.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution and a number of properties had to be evacuated.

Residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors shut, and to avoid the area entirely if possible.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a fire at the industrial estate at around 6pm.

“We have three appliances there at the moment.”

Train operator ScotRail said its West Highlands routes had been cancelled as a result of the fire and that a limited replacement service was in place.

ScotRail ‘unable to run any trains on our West Highlands routes’

A spokesperson said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Banavie area.

“We’re unable to run any trains on our West Highlands routes at the moment.

“Please keep an eye on our app/website for live service updates.”

In a later update, the operator added: “Limited buses are available this evening.

“We have one Shiel bus that has collected passengers from Mallaig and is en route to Fort William.”