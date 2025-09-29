Balmedie care home slammed for showers so dirty they caused ‘offensive odours’

A north-east care home has been criticised after inspectors uncovered showers so dirty they were causing “offensive odours”.

Balmedie House is operated by CrossReach – which has numerous sites across Scotland – with 27 residents currently living there.

It was visited by the Care Inspectorate at the beginning of September, with a report now made public that rates it as “weak” in areas including wellbeing, staff and leadership.

That report also highlights several major issues with the care home, including cleanliness, communication and lack of action.

Family visits were often hampered as relatives were forced to wait at the door for long periods.

One family said: “It restricts when we can visit, we are never sure if it is too busy.

“We sometimes have to go knocking on windows to get in.”

Inspectors also raised concerns about the staff’s ability to deal with residents’ pain and medication needs.

Balmedie House had inspectors concerned over cleanliness

Their report states: “Staff did not respond appropriately when one person said that they were in pain.

“They did not report this to the shift leader, which meant the person did not receive additional pain medication as prescribed.

“This resulted in this person continuing to experience pain.”

While the setting was “adequate”, inspectors took issue with the showers.

The report notes that the showers were dirty and caused “offensive odours”.

Other health risks included a rip in the hall carpet, broken tiles, and water damage on the upstairs walls.

Bedrooms had been personalised, which helped create a feeling of home away from home for the residents.

And the dining room and lounge were praised by residents for their grandeur.

Following a previous inspection, management at Balmedie House were directed to improve the oversight, direction and support of the staff.

However, inspectors found shift leaders wasted time unnecessarily counting medications.

And the report adds: “People’s financial records were not kept well.

“While the service stored people’s money safely, records did not match the balances held by the service.

“People were unable to access their money when leaders and admin staff were not in the building.

“They should be able to access their money when they want to.”

In one instance, during a busy time, staff spoke over residents and did not reply when the resident spoke. Inspectors believed this to be disrespectful.

CrossReach ‘disappointed’ with findings

A spokesperson for CrossReach said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is our highest priority and as such we are disappointed by the findings of the Care Inspectorate report.

“We accept that areas have been identified that are unacceptable and fall well below our aspirations to provide the highest standard of care for all those within our care.

“Following the inspection, we took immediate steps to put a plan in place which will help us to understand why the failings happened and address the concerns raised.

“This will allow improvements to be made in line with the timescale required. We will work closely with the Care Inspectorate throughout this process.

“We understand that this will be distressing for the families and are already in touch with them so that we can provide any reassurance necessary about the care of their own loved one.”