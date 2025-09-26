Exclusive: Shocked STV staff lift lid on bombshell Zoom call that revealed move to axe local news bulletins

Plans from STV to axe its north news programme have left its staff “shocked and confused”.

About 60 jobs will be cut across the business, with about half of these expected to be in the news team.

The Scottish broadcaster is aiming to cut costs by an additional £3 million by the end of 2026.

This will include combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

STV North has been based in Tullos for more than 20 years, covering the areas north of Dundee and Tayside.

All staff were made aware of the upcoming changes during a Zoom call on Thursday morning.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be good news but I don’t think anyone expected it to be this bad,” one staff member told The Press and Journal.

“It was a shock, and very upsetting, especially for those who have dedicated their whole careers to STV.”

The news team, who are based across the country, had a second Zoom call later in the morning where they were able to ask questions.

However, the answers they received were “very vague”.

STV staff react to job cuts

It is understood a two-week voluntary redundancy period began today but many employees still do not know if their roles are impacted.

The “vast majority” of staff are worried for their jobs with those based in the north expected to be “the worst hit” due to production moving to Glasgow.

However, it is understood offices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee will remain open.

STV has to apply for a licence from Ofcom to move forward with a single news programme.

Even if not approved, redundancies are still to be made due to the business needing to cut costs.

Only last month, STV revealed a “brand new on-air look” for its Aberdeen and Glasgow studios. This included upgraded sets following a “significant” investment.

The broadcaster is also launching a new radio station which they said more presenters will be announced for “in the coming months”.

These recent upgrades have contributed to confusion over the newly announced cuts.

Another senior journalist added colleagues were angry about the way the decision was communicated.

This included a senior manager appearing to be interrupted by hotel room service while taking questions on people’s jobs.

Bosses focusing on move to digital

STV chief executive Rufus Radcliffe said decisions had to be made to “protect” the news service.

He confirmed the company is adapting to the way audiences are consuming news by expanding the digital offerings.

He added: “Our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can.

“We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”

The “large-scale” job cuts have been condemned by a number of politicians, as well as the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “These are devastating cuts – not just affecting hard-working local journalists, but for STV viewers generally.

“Particularly those in the north of Scotland who will face seeing much-loved local coverage axed.

“These proposed cuts threaten the high quality of local and national journalism produced by STV News staff across Scotland.

“We will be meeting both with our members and with STV management to discuss next steps in opposing these cuts.”