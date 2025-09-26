Exclusive: Shocked STV staff lift lid on bombshell Zoom call that revealed move to axe local news bulletins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Shocked STV staff lift lid on bombshell Zoom call that revealed move to axe local news bulletins

It was an upsetting day for workers who found out that around 60 jobs will be cut.

STV studios in Aberdeen
STV North will be scrapped marking the end of broadcasting from Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Plans from STV to axe its north news programme have left its staff “shocked and confused”.

About 60 jobs will be cut across the business, with about half of these expected to be in the news team.

The Scottish broadcaster is aiming to cut costs by an additional £3 million by the end of 2026.

This will include combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

STV North has been based in Tullos for more than 20 years, covering the areas north of Dundee and Tayside.

All staff were made aware of the upcoming changes during a Zoom call on Thursday morning.

STV journalists on strike
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) who work at STV picket outside their studios in Glasgow last year. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be good news but I don’t think anyone expected it to be this bad,” one staff member told The Press and Journal.

“It was a shock, and very upsetting, especially for those who have dedicated their whole careers to STV.”

The news team, who are based across the country, had a second Zoom call later in the morning where they were able to ask questions.

However, the answers they received were “very vague”.

STV staff react to job cuts

It is understood a two-week voluntary redundancy period began today but many employees still do not know if their roles are impacted.

The “vast majority” of staff are worried for their jobs with those based in the north expected to be “the worst hit” due to production moving to Glasgow.

However, it is understood offices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee will remain open.

STV has to apply for a licence from Ofcom to move forward with a single news programme.

Even if not approved, redundancies are still to be made due to the business needing to cut costs.

Set for STV News programme
STV revealed upgrades to its Aberdeen and Glasgow studios last month. Image: STV.

Only last month, STV revealed a “brand new on-air look” for its Aberdeen and Glasgow studios.  This included upgraded sets following a “significant” investment.

The broadcaster is also launching a new radio station which they said more presenters will be announced for “in the coming months”.

These recent upgrades have contributed to confusion over the newly announced cuts.

Another senior journalist added colleagues were angry about the way the decision was communicated.

This included a senior manager appearing to be interrupted by hotel room service while taking questions on people’s jobs.

Bosses focusing on move to digital

STV chief executive Rufus Radcliffe said decisions had to be made to “protect” the news service.

He confirmed the company is adapting to the way audiences are consuming news by expanding the digital offerings.

He added: “Our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can.

“We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”

STV sign
Chief executive Rufus Radcliffe confirmed changes at STV. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The “large-scale” job cuts have been condemned by a number of politicians, as well as the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “These are devastating cuts – not just affecting hard-working local journalists, but for STV viewers generally.

“Particularly those in the north of Scotland who will face seeing much-loved local coverage axed.

“These proposed cuts threaten the high quality of local and national journalism produced by STV News staff across Scotland.

“We will be meeting both with our members and with STV management to discuss next steps in opposing these cuts.”

Conversation