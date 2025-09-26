The P&J Raac campaign helping families trapped by Torry concrete crisis, up for top national award

The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign, helping families in Torry suffering because of the concrete crisis, is shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Awards recognise investigations and campaigns showing determination and resolve in exposing wrongdoing, holding power to account, and championing the rights of others.

Trapped by Raac is selected alongside the likes of Birmingham Live’s Child Poverty Emergency work and a campaign by The Northern Echo to save a County Durham Hitachi plant from closing.

Burnley Express’ cavity wall insulation scandal campaign is also shortlisted for regional campaign of the year.

‘This campaign was about giving a voice to those feeling ignored’

The Press and Journal editor, Craig Walker, is delighted with the news.

He said: “Throughout the RAAC campaign, our focus has been to give those impacted a voice when they felt they weren’t being listened to.

“I’m extremely proud of The P&J team who gave this major issue the attention it deserved by highlighting many, many residents’ stories, scrutinising past decisions and holding those in power to account.

“Campaigning journalism is vitally important for news brands like The P&J. We all live and work in the north and north-east and feel a great responsibility to represent our communities.

“Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards is great recognition of the fantastic work carried out by the team to bring this issue to the attention of the public.”

Lindsay Bruce, The P&J’s Trapped by Raac campaign lead, paid tribute to the ‘dogged determination’ of Torry families.

“Opportunities like this can only bring the plight of our families in Aberdeen, and this burgeoning concrete crisis, to a wider audience – especially in a room full of the nation’s best journalists,” says Lindsay.

“None of it would have been possible without the dogged determination of Torry families. Despite being in this awful situation themselves, continue to fight for their friends, family and neighbours.

“Their fight, and so our work, continues. We’re not done yet.”

‘Aberdeen’s plight is unique, and The P&J campaign reflects that’

The Press and Journal stands alongside our sister title, The Courier, in advocating for families facing bankruptcy, homelessness and mental health deterioration as a result of their ex-council homes being constructed by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

“Aberdeen’s plight, however, remains a unique one,” says Lindsay.

“Despite Raac numbers creeping up across Scotland, the 500-plus Balnagask properties are the only ones earmarked for demolition just now. So our local campaigning reflects this.”

Among the articles submitted for consideration was the report following The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac Question Time event, and an in-depth interview with Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard.

‘We can’t thank you enough,’ say Raac families in Torry

Founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group, Lynn Winstanley, responded to the news that Trapped by Raac will be brought to the attention of national news outlets and journalists, via the Media Freedom Awards.

She said: “We cannot show enough appreciation for what The Press and Journal has done for us.

“You’ve been there from the very beginning. Tirelessly investigated, tirelessly gone around homeowners and tenants, spent time with them, showing them support in many, many ways. In some ways that you probably don’t even realise yourselves.

“The coverage that it gained and highlighted was absolutely amazing. The pushing that you did for the petition and for organising and hosting the Question Time event was absolutely outstanding.

“We just cannot thank you enough for bringing Raac to the forefront of the media in Aberdeen and hopefully now, further afield.”