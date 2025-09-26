The P&J Raac campaign helping families trapped by Torry concrete crisis, up for top national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The P&J Raac campaign helping families trapped by Torry concrete crisis, up for top national award

The Society of Editors Media Freedom Awards celebrates the best in campaigning UK journalism.

By Reporter
Trapped by Raac: Ongoing campaign work to help Torry residents in Raac homes, has seen The P&J shortlisted for an award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign, helping families in Torry suffering because of the concrete crisis, is shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Awards recognise investigations and campaigns showing determination and resolve in exposing wrongdoing, holding power to account, and championing the rights of others.

Trapped by Raac is selected alongside the likes of Birmingham Live’s Child Poverty Emergency work and a campaign by The Northern Echo to save a County Durham Hitachi plant from closing.

Burnley Express’ cavity wall insulation scandal campaign is also shortlisted for regional campaign of the year.

‘This campaign was about giving a voice to those feeling ignored’

The Press and Journal editor, Craig Walker, is delighted with the news.

He said: “Throughout the RAAC campaign, our focus has been to give those impacted a voice when they felt they weren’t being listened to.

“I’m extremely proud of The P&J team who gave this major issue the attention it deserved by highlighting many, many residents’ stories, scrutinising past decisions and holding those in power to account.

“Campaigning journalism is vitally important for news brands like The P&J. We all live and work in the north and north-east and feel a great responsibility to represent our communities.

“Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards is great recognition of the fantastic work carried out by the team to bring this issue to the attention of the public.”

Editor Craig Walker hosting Raac Question Time in The Press and Journal newsroom.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lindsay Bruce, The P&J’s Trapped by Raac campaign lead, paid tribute to the ‘dogged determination’ of Torry families.

“Opportunities like this can only bring the plight of our families in Aberdeen, and this burgeoning concrete crisis, to a wider audience – especially in a room full of the nation’s best journalists,” says Lindsay.

“None of it would have been possible without the dogged determination of Torry families. Despite being in this awful situation themselves, continue to fight for their friends, family and neighbours.

“Their fight, and so our work, continues. We’re not done yet.”

‘Aberdeen’s plight is unique, and The P&J campaign reflects that’

The Press and Journal stands alongside our sister title, The Courier, in advocating for families facing bankruptcy, homelessness and mental health deterioration as a result of their ex-council homes being constructed by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

Co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, Christian Allard speaking to The P&J reporter Lindsay Bruce. Image by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“Aberdeen’s plight, however, remains a unique one,” says Lindsay.

“Despite Raac numbers creeping up across Scotland, the 500-plus Balnagask properties are the only ones earmarked for demolition just now. So our local campaigning reflects this.”

Among the articles submitted for consideration was the report following The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac Question Time event, and an in-depth interview with Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard. 

‘We can’t thank you enough,’ say Raac families in Torry

Founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group, Lynn Winstanley, responded to the news that Trapped by Raac will be brought to the attention of national news outlets and journalists, via the Media Freedom Awards.

She said: “We cannot show enough appreciation for what The Press and Journal has done for us.

“You’ve been there from the very beginning.  Tirelessly investigated,  tirelessly gone around homeowners and tenants, spent time with them, showing them support in many, many ways. In some ways that you probably don’t even realise yourselves.

Raac homeowners Ian Lippe and Lynn Winstanley.
“The coverage that it gained and highlighted was absolutely amazing. The pushing that you did for the petition and for organising and hosting the Question Time event was absolutely outstanding.

“We just cannot thank you enough for bringing Raac to the forefront of the media in Aberdeen and hopefully now, further afield.”

