Skip, portacabin and a builder’s yard: Portree restaurant boss slams works ‘spoiling dinner with a view’

A long-running dispute over the use of parking spaces at Douglas Row in Portree has left a local restaurant owner frustrated and calling for answers from Highland Council.

Stuart Jackson, who runs the Lower Deck Seafood Restaurant, has spent months challenging the occupation of at least three bays opposite his business by a contractor working in the harbour area.

He says the decision has turned the spaces into a “builder’s yard”, blighting views for customers and damaging trade.

‘World’s most ridiculous game of pass the parcel’

Mr Jackson first raised the issue with the council in March 2025, asking whether contractors had formal permission to use the bays.

What followed, he claims, was months of contradictory information and a “game of pass the parcel” between council officers.

“At the start, I was told no permission had been granted and the contractors would be asked to leave,” Mr Jackson said.

“Later, I was told permission had been given by the roads officer. Then that was corrected to say it had been agreed by a parking officer.

I’m still waiting to know who actually gave the green light, when, and under what terms.”

The business owner says he has repeatedly asked for basic details such as the date of approval, the duration of the arrangement, and whether neighbours should have been notified.

Despite assurances from officials that the matter would be investigated, Mr Jackson says these questions remain unanswered.

Portree tourists greeted by skip and portacabin

“It has begun to feel like the world’s most ridiculous game of ‘pass the parcel’,” he said. “Meanwhile, the portacabin, skip and fencing remain in place, blocking harbour views and making the area look untidy and unkept.”

Jackson also criticised what he sees as the council’s indifference to the impact on local businesses.

“Hospitality was on its knees during Covid, and we’re still paying back loans from that time. Every day, international visitors comment on the eyesore outside our windows.

“We’ll never know how many chose not to return because of it.”

In emails shown to The Press and Journal, council officers acknowledged the delays and confusion, citing a backlog of work and inherited issues around pier management.

They promised to investigate the permits and permissions.

Portree restaurant boss says business is on the line

But Mr Jackson says communication has been sporadic and inconsistent, with weeks sometimes passing without replies.

To add to the confusion, the contractors themselves told Mr Jackson they had originally applied to base their equipment on Beaumont Crescent but were directed by the council to Douglas Row instead.

“This isn’t just about inconvenience,” Mr Jackson said. “It’s about livelihoods. We rely on people walking through the door, not staring out at a portacabin, a skip and a portaloo. The decision has scarred my business throughout the summer.”

He is now calling for a site meeting involving all parties, and possibly an independent arbitrator, to establish the facts and agree on a resolution.

“Eight months on, my original question remains: do the contractors have permission to occupy these bays? It shouldn’t be this hard to get a straight answer.”

Highland Council was approached for comment on Tuesday, and has yet to provide a statement.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat