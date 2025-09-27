Skip, portacabin and a builder’s yard: Portree restaurant boss slams works ‘spoiling dinner with a view’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skip, portacabin and a builder’s yard: Portree restaurant boss slams works ‘spoiling dinner with a view’

A contractor has occupied parking bays oppositive the venue for months.

Portree restaurant view in Skye
The view from The Lower Deck restauarnt in Skye. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A long-running dispute over the use of parking spaces at Douglas Row in Portree has left a local restaurant owner frustrated and calling for answers from Highland Council.

Stuart Jackson, who runs the Lower Deck Seafood Restaurant, has spent months challenging the occupation of at least three bays opposite his business by a contractor working in the harbour area.

The view of a portacabin from The Lower Deck restaurant in Portree.
Dinner with a view in Portree? Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

He says the decision has turned the spaces into a “builder’s yard”, blighting views for customers and damaging trade.

‘World’s most ridiculous game of pass the parcel’

Mr Jackson first raised the issue with the council in March 2025, asking whether contractors had formal permission to use the bays.

What followed, he claims, was months of contradictory information and a “game of pass the parcel” between council officers.

Portree views of a portacabin.
The portacabin is open to the elements. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“At the start, I was told no permission had been granted and the contractors would be asked to leave,” Mr Jackson said.

“Later, I was told permission had been given by the roads officer. Then that was corrected to say it had been agreed by a parking officer.

I’m still waiting to know who actually gave the green light, when, and under what terms.”

Local businesses have started putting advertising boards on the fencing. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The business owner says he has repeatedly asked for basic details such as the date of approval, the duration of the arrangement, and whether neighbours should have been notified.

Despite assurances from officials that the matter would be investigated, Mr Jackson says these questions remain unanswered.

Portree tourists greeted by skip and portacabin

“It has begun to feel like the world’s most ridiculous game of ‘pass the parcel’,” he said. “Meanwhile, the portacabin, skip and fencing remain in place, blocking harbour views and making the area look untidy and unkept.”

Jackson also criticised what he sees as the council’s indifference to the impact on local businesses.

Hospitality was on its knees during Covid, and we’re still paying back loans from that time. Every day, international visitors comment on the eyesore outside our windows.

Locals and tourists have to dodge the builder’s yard. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“We’ll never know how many chose not to return because of it.”

In emails shown to The Press and Journal, council officers acknowledged the delays and confusion, citing a backlog of work and inherited issues around pier management.

They promised to investigate the permits and permissions.

Portree restaurant boss says business is on the line

But Mr Jackson says communication has been sporadic and inconsistent, with weeks sometimes passing without replies.

To add to the confusion, the contractors themselves told Mr Jackson they had originally applied to base their equipment on Beaumont Crescent but were directed by the council to Douglas Row instead.

The builder’s yard takes up at least four car parking spaces in Portree. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“This isn’t just about inconvenience,” Mr Jackson said. “It’s about livelihoods. We rely on people walking through the door, not staring out at a portacabin, a skip and a portaloo. The decision has scarred my business throughout the summer.”

He is now calling for a site meeting involving all parties, and possibly an independent arbitrator, to establish the facts and agree on a resolution.

“Eight months on, my original question remains: do the contractors have permission to occupy these bays? It shouldn’t be this hard to get a straight answer.”

Highland Council was approached for comment on Tuesday, and has yet to provide a statement.

Conversation