‘Slap in the face’ for north as leaked STV figures reveal news bulletin is more popular than Emmerdale and The Chase

Figures show more people tune into the evening news than some of the channel's top entertainment shows.

By Ellie Milne
STV News studio
STV News will be centralised under new plans to cut costs. Image: STV.

STV’s decision to cut its north news operation has been described as a “slap in the face” – as figures show its evening bulletins are more popular than Emmerdale and The Chase.

The broadcaster has shared its intentions to combine STV Central and STV North to create a single news service produced and presented from Glasgow.

This would mark the end of coverage from the Aberdeen headquarters in Tullos where local news has been produced for more than two decades.

About 60 jobs will also be cut with about half of these expected to be from the news team based across the country.

Questions have now been raised about the decision to cut the north news operations which covers areas including Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands.

STV News
STV News is broadcast from Tullos in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Kevin Stewart, SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central, said the company’s reasons “do not stack up” against the most recent viewing figures.

Over the past four months, an average of 40% of the north viewing area has tuned in to watch STV News at Six.

Overnight figures shared with The Press and Journal from September 25 show 277,000 people across all of Scotland watched STV’s evening news programme.

On the STV channel, more people tuned in for the news than both Emmerdale and The Chase.

It also had about 50,000 viewers more than Reporting Scotland on BBC One on the same evening.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Fears north stories will be forgotten

The changes to STV’s news coverage have also raised fears that stories from the north and north-east will significantly decline.

Black Isle-based Brian Devlin, a NHS whistle-blower and former communications manager, said it was important to have local reporters covering local issues.

He told The Press and Journal: “When I was leading the media campaign exposing the epidemic of bullying in NHS Highland my strategy was, whilst this story is of national significance, essentially it could only be covered by people who ‘get’ the Highland culture.

“I knew the STV news staff in Inverness totally got it.

“This decision to centralise and stifle local news output from the Highlands smacks of an organisation that understands the cost of everything but the value of nothing.

“It must be challenged and resisted.”

Derrick Thomson, pictured when he became managing director of Grampian TV in 2000
Derrick Thomson, pictured when he became managing director of Grampian TV in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Derrick Thomson, who was the last managing director of Grampian TV and STV North, also said it is “crucial” the broadcaster continues to cover north stories.

He said: “Grampian and STV North news have always provided a distinctive voice for the highlands, islands and north-east of Scotland, reflecting the lives of its people and politics.

“It’s very sad that this will be diluted by these plans.

“Scotland is much more than the Central Belt and it’s crucial that that viewpoint is heard.

“Grampian TV and STV North has delivered award winning coverage since the 1960s, and while the news landscape and broadcasting has changed, I still believe that this heritage and the people providing it should not be lost.”

These views have been echoed by a number of politicians who have called for the decision to be reversed.

Reporters will continue to work from Aberdeen and Inverness

STV Aberdeen sign
STV News station in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

STV currently employs about 650 staff, including 90 journalists working from the Glasgow headquarters, as well as Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Yesterday, chief executive Rufus Radcliffe confirmed reporters will continue to work “on the ground” across Scotland and from all existing bases.

However, staff – especially those based in the north – said they are “worried” about their jobs.

Mr Radcliffe said: “The decisions we are making aim to protect our news service, which we are incredibly proud of but that we need to ensure is in the best possible shape for the future and changing consumption habits.

“These changes will impact our people and our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can. We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”

Conversation