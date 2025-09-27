Exchange Street bar and restaurant goes on the market

The former Exchange bar and restaurant in Aberdeen has gone on the market.

Enquiries are being encouraged for the Exchange Street premises which was listed earlier this week.

Solicitors AG&G, in the property brochure, boast that the “quirky” town centre location is only 200 metres from the train station.

The bar, based in a former church, benefits from a rustic look with wooden furnishings and beautiful stain glass decorated windows.

Inside there is plenty seating options with both an up and downstairs area, with bar situated in between.

AG&G say they are willing to listen to “premium offers” for the prominent city centre venue.

It’s rateable value has been set at £13,500 – which is the yearly amount a potential tenant who leased the property could have to pay.

The description reads: “Quirky drinking establishment within a former church, benefiting from good floor to ceiling height, largely open plan trading

area fitted a single bar servery plus a mezzanine trading area.”