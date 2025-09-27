Exchange Street bar and restaurant goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exchange Street bar and restaurant goes on the market

The venue is based in a former church in the city centre.

By Graham Fleming
A stone building with an arched roof and a blue door. It is likely a historic structure, possibly a renovated church or a public building.
The bar has been put up for sale. Image: DC Thomson

The former Exchange bar and restaurant in Aberdeen has gone on the market.

Enquiries are being encouraged for the Exchange Street premises which was listed earlier this week.

Solicitors AG&G, in the property brochure, boast that the “quirky” town centre location is only 200 metres from the train station.

The bar, based in a former church, benefits from a rustic look with wooden furnishings and beautiful stain glass decorated windows.

Street-level perspective featuring office signage on a stone building, with a street scene beyond. A red and white no entry sign is also visible.
“Premium offers” are being encouraged. Image: DC Thomson
Tables and chairs in the main bar area overlooked by a circular stain glass window.
The bar area of the premises. Image: AG&G

Inside there is plenty seating options with both an up and downstairs area, with bar situated in between.

AG&G say they are willing to listen to “premium offers” for the prominent city centre venue.

The bar area.
The bar. Image: AG&G

It’s rateable value has been set at £13,500 – which is the yearly amount a potential tenant who leased the property could have to pay.

The description reads: “Quirky drinking establishment within a former church, benefiting from good floor to ceiling height, largely open plan trading
area fitted a single bar servery plus a mezzanine trading area.”

