Tearful ex-STV presenter ‘horrified’ by looming cuts – and says move to axe local bulletins should be blocked

Kirstin Gove read news for Grampian TV and STV North for more than 15 years.

By Graham Fleming
Kirstin smiling, the subject of this website's featured image, leans on a stone desk. Her blue shirt is long-sleeved, and she looks directly at the camera.
Mrs Gove has shed a tear over the cuts at her former station.

A former STV North news presenter has been left “horrified” at potential job cuts at her former station.

Kirstin Gove, who read the news for STV North, formerly Grampian TV, for more than 15 years admitted she has shed a tear for her former colleagues this week.

STV is considering cutting around 60 roles across its news division as part of a plan to merge its north and central teams into a single operation based in Glasgow.

STV North has been based in Tullos for more than 20 years, covering the areas north of Dundee and Tayside.

Mrs Gove, who joined Grampian TV in 1995, said she was “horrified” by the prospect of losing the long-running programme she was once part of.

Kirstin Gove in the STV studio. She is seated at a desk with an STV news backdrop. Kirstin wears a sleeveless light green top and a beaded necklace.
Kirstin Gove in the STV studio.

Now working in oil and gas communications, the 52-year-old told The Press and Journal that she broke down upon learning the news.

She said: “My initial reaction was just utter sadness.

“I was in a meeting at my work and I just felt these tears spring to my eyes.

“The station did such important work, but aside from that we were a family and we got on so well.

“I look back on those times with so much fondness and I made friends for life.

“As I read more about it my sadness turned into anger, and then to horror.

“It’s just terrible.”

‘It doesn’t make sense’ says former STV North news presenter after cuts

She then questioned the justification behind the move, arguing that the appetite for local reporting remains strong.

“The reasons for taking the news away in this region don’t stand up to scrutiny,” she said.

“I understand regional broadcasting is challenging, with changing audiences and demographics.

“But looking at STV North News figures over the past four or five months, around 40% of people watching TV at 6pm tuned in.

“That’s a huge share of the market.

She has called on Ofcom to block the move.

“That proves that local news, provided by quality, knowledgeable journalists, is still highly valued by the public. The decision doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Mrs Gove backs calls for Ofcom to intervene and safeguard regional broadcasting.

“I’m with the rest of the north and north-east businesses and local community who are voicing their concerns,” she added.

“I’m happy to join the sort of vocal campaign to urge Ofcom to safeguard regional broadcasting.

“It’s so important, more than ever, that all parts of the UK are fairly represented.”

STV north staff worried about jobs

STV currently employs about 650 staff, including 90 journalists working from the Glasgow headquarters, as well as Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness.

On Friday, chief executive Rufus Radcliffe confirmed reporters will continue to work “on the ground” across Scotland and from all existing bases.

However, staff – especially those based in the north – said they are “worried” about their jobs.

Mr Radcliffe said: “The decisions we are making aim to protect our news service, which we are incredibly proud of but that we need to ensure is in the best possible shape for the future and changing consumption habits.”

