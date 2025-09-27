Inverness school forced to cut classes as staffing crisis deepens

A staffing crisis at Inverness-based Drummond School has forced management to close classrooms.

The news was revealed in a shock letter addressed to parents which apologised to families affected.

It also revealed the classroom closures could be felt within the next two weeks.

The closures are due to an ongoing staffing crisis, which has left management unable to cover all classes.

Additional support teachers are set to be brought in to temporarily remedy the situation.

Drummond School is operated by Highland Council for children and young people with additional education requirements.

Letter sent to Drummond School parents

Acting head teacher Connie Farrell sent out the letter addressed to parents.

It said: “I am writing to inform you that at times over the next couple of weeks we might have to close classes.

“This is due to staffing shortages across the school, meaning that at times we are unable to cover all classes.

“We are making steps to remedy this and have recruited additional PSAs (pupil support assistants) this week.

“We require to wait for Disclosure Scotland clearance before the staff can take up their positions.”

The letter continues: “We apologise for the impact of this and do not make these decisions lightly. We will try to let you know as early as possible so it will allow you to plan.

“If we have to close classes, we will do it on a rotational basis so it is not the same classes that are being affected.

“We will notify you by text/email the evening before.”

Drummond School operating in ‘unsafe conditions, ‘ say parent council

It comes as Drummond School was branded “unsafe” as a learning and working environment by the parent council.

The group says classrooms are routinely being left with just one PSA and a supply teacher trying to manage up to six young people with complex needs.

Despite a reported staffing crisis — with 20 staff said to be absent on one day alone — parents say people are still being sent away for training, leaving remaining staff and pupils at breaking point.

A statement, issued yesterday, said that the organisation would back industrial action.

It reads: “When staff say Drummond is not a safe place to work, and they say they would support industrial action, it’s a message that cannot be ignored.

“We stand with UNISON and with the incredible staff at Drummond.”

School needs ‘action plan’

Drummond School Parent Council chairwoman Lindsay Fulton said: “Highland Council are stealing the education of these children.

“Medication is not being administered, our music and arts room is gone.

“I think Highland Council need to invest, these children need to come first.

“Drummond School needs an action plan to get back on track.

“No one blames staff for being off, they too are struggling.”

Mrs Fulton said wants Education Scotland to inspect the school. She claims the last inspection was 10 years ago.

The warning comes amid growing pressure on the council to address staffing shortages across additional support needs education, with unions voicing frustration at overstretched resources and unacceptable working conditions.

Highland Council and Unison have been contacted for comment.

The EIS Union declined to comment.