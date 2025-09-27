Inverness school forced to cut classes as staffing crisis deepens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness school forced to cut classes as staffing crisis deepens

The news was revealed by a shock letter addressed to parents.

By Graham Fleming & Louise Glen
A building with yellow and white panels, and oval windows. It shows Drummond School in Inverness.
Drummond School in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A staffing crisis at Inverness-based Drummond School has forced management to close classrooms.

The news was revealed in a shock letter addressed to parents which apologised to families affected.

It also revealed the classroom closures could be felt within the next two weeks.

The closures are due to an ongoing staffing crisis, which has left management unable to cover all classes.

Additional support teachers are set to be brought in to temporarily remedy the situation.

Drummond School is operated by Highland Council for children and young people with additional education requirements.

Letter sent to Drummond School parents

Acting head teacher Connie Farrell sent out the letter addressed to parents.

It said: “I am writing to inform you that at times over the next couple of weeks we might have to close classes.

“This is due to staffing shortages across the school, meaning that at times we are unable to cover all classes.

“We are making steps to remedy this and have recruited additional PSAs (pupil support assistants) this week.

“We require to wait for Disclosure Scotland clearance before the staff can take up their positions.”

The letter continues: “We apologise for the impact of this and do not make these decisions lightly. We will try to let you know as early as possible so it will allow you to plan.

“If we have to close classes, we will do it on a rotational basis so it is not the same classes that are being affected.

“We will notify you by text/email the evening before.”

A dual-panel sign for community services in Scotland. It reads "Sgoil Dhruimein Drummond School" and "Na Giuthasan The Pines," along with logos for NHS Highland and The Highland Council.
Drummond School. Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

Drummond School operating in ‘unsafe conditions, ‘ say parent council

It comes as Drummond School was branded “unsafe” as a learning and working environment by the parent council.

The group says classrooms are routinely being left with just one PSA and a supply teacher trying to manage up to six young people with complex needs.

Despite a reported staffing crisis — with 20 staff said to be absent on one day alone — parents say people are still being sent away for training, leaving remaining staff and pupils at breaking point.

A statement, issued yesterday, said that the organisation would back industrial action.

It reads: “When staff say Drummond is not a safe place to work, and they say they would support industrial action, it’s a message that cannot be ignored.

“We stand with UNISON and with the incredible staff at Drummond.”

School needs ‘action plan’

Drummond School Parent Council chairwoman Lindsay Fulton said: “Highland Council are stealing the education of these children.

“Medication is not being administered, our music and arts room is gone.

“I think Highland Council need to invest, these children need to come first.

“Drummond School needs an action plan to get back on track.

“No one blames staff for being off, they too are struggling.”

Mrs Fulton said wants Education Scotland to inspect the school. She claims the last inspection was 10 years ago.

The warning comes amid growing pressure on the council to address staffing shortages across additional support needs education, with unions voicing frustration at overstretched resources and unacceptable working conditions.

Highland Council and Unison have been contacted for comment.

The EIS Union declined to comment.

